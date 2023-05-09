English | हिंदी

Drive Home A Honda Car With Benefits Of Up To Rs 17,000 This May

Modified On May 09, 2023 12:54 PM By Shreyash for Honda City

The discounts are applicable on both Honda sedans, but there are no benefits on the Hybrid version of the City

Honda City & Amaze

  • Save up to Rs 17,000 on Honda Amaze.

  • The facelifted Honda City can be had with benefits of up to Rs 15,000.

  • All offers are valid till the end of May 2023.

Honda has released its set of offers, which are valid throughout May 2023, on both of its sedan offerings. The Amaze comes with higher perks this time and is followed by the City. That said, Honda is not offering any benefits on the City Hybrid. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details below:

Fifth-gen City

Honda City

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Up to 5,000

Total Benefit

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Honda City doesn’t get any cash discount, but is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 which is applicable only to existing Honda car owners.

  • The City also gets a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, taking the total benefits to Rs 15,000.

  • Honda City is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh.

Amaze

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Corporate Discount

Up to 3,000

Total Benefit

Up to Rs 17,000

  • Unlike the Honda City, the Amaze misses out on exchange bonus but it comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

  • Honda retails the Amaze in the price range of Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh.

Note

  • Above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the city and state, please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda City
