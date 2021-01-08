Modified On Jan 08, 2021 11:36 AM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The automatic transmission-equipped variants have an edge over their MT-equipped counterparts this month as well

Renault offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000 on the Duster .

The Triber gets discounts of up to Rs 60,000.

Savings of up to Rs 50,000 offered on the Kwid.

All offers valid until January 31, 2021.

Renault is one of the carmakers that’s been absent in the sub-4m SUV space so far. It will enter the segment with the Kiger SUV that’s slated to be unveiled in its production-spec form in the last week of January. However, if you are looking to buy a car from Renault’s present Indian portfolio, here’s a look at the model-wise offers applicable until January 31, 2021:

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000/ Rs 20,000 (AMT) Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000/ Rs 20,000 (AMT) Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Renault is offering the AMT-equipped variants with a cash discount as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each.

The Kwid gets a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 in the form of an exchange bonus while there is a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

Renault is offering the Kwid with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs 5,000. Only one of the two benefits can be applied at once.

Buyers can also avail a special 5.99 percent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

Renault will offer an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

For those looking to buy the base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE 0.8-litre variants, the carmaker is only offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

No cash discount on the limited-run dual-tone Neotech variants or the 2021 model.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000/ Rs 20,000 (AMT) Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000/ Rs 30,000 (AMT) Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The RXL, RXT, and RXZ variants of the Triber get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while their AMT-equipped counterparts are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Similarly, the RXL, RXT and RXZ variants come with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, whereas the same goes up by Rs 10,000 for their AMT-equipped counterparts.

Renault is offering the Triber with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer but not both at the same time.

The crossover MPV gets a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 that can be availed either in the form of an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

Buyers can also avail a special 5.99 percent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3.89 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

Renault will offer an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

The carmaker is offering the base-spec RXE variant of the MPV only with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

No cash discount is offered on the 2021 model.

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Duster Duster Turbo Cash Discount (RXS CVT and MT) -- Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus (RXS and RXZ) Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 65,000

The base-spec RXE variant of the Duster Turbo is offered only with a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

Renault is offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000 either in the form of an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

It is also offering the SUV with a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs 15,000. Buyers can avail either one of these offers.

Renault is also offering a 3-year/50,000km (whichever is earlier) Easy Care Package, which includes an AMC contract, for existing customers looking to buy an additional Duster Turbo or planning to exchange their current Duster for its Turbo version.

No cash discount on MY2021 Duster.

Note: These offers vary depending on the state as well as the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Renault dealership for the exact details.

