Coronavirus Update: Nissan India Rolls Out Emergency Roadside Assistance And Extended Warranty Services

Published On Apr 20, 2020 05:45 PM By Rohit

The move will come as a relief to customers who were unable to use the benefits of standard warranty or free service

Carmakers including Maruti Suzuki and Volkswagen have already extended warranty deadlines.

Nissan will offer the benefits for one month after the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, the ongoing lockdown, which came into effect on March 24, has been extended until May 3.

We have already seen carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra extend the warranty deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the list is Nissan India, which has announced that it will extend the warranty deadlines along with providing emergency roadside assistance.

Nissan ’s decision will come as a relief to customers who were unable to use the benefits of standard warranty or free service. The carmaker has also stated that customers whose free service, warranty, and extended warranty were coming to an end during the lockdown period will be able to avail these benefits for one month after the lockdown is lifted.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said, “We realize the importance of supporting our customers during these uncertain times. Nissan is putting its best foot forward to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes. While social distancing in such unpredictable times is our collective responsibility, we want to ensure that our customers do not face any hurdles and are able to avail our services for the interim period as well as once operations resume.”

While we continue to observe a nationwide lockdown until May 3 , the government hasn’t included automotive manufacturing in the list of activities permitted from April 20. As a result of the lockdown, the government has extended the deadlines of health and motor insurance premium and you can read more on it here .