Citroen Launches Aftermarket Product Line In India Ahead Of C5 Aircross’ Launch

Modified On Sep 30, 2020 08:32 AM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

The brand has tied up with GoMechanic to carry out the sales and distribution activities of the product line

Citroën, part of Groupe PSA, has launched its aftermarket product line called Eurorepar in India.

It has partnered with GoMechanic to support the sales and distribution of Eurorepar spare parts in 15 cities across the country.

Eurorepar is Groupe PSA’s multi-brand parts and accessories range for the repair and maintenance of vehicles.

The product line consists of spare parts, accessories, tyres, oil, workshop consumables, etc and are available for repair and maintenance of vehicles that have been in use for three or more years.

Brake pads will be the first product to be introduced in India followed by wiper blades, filters (air, oil and fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease and lubricants.

Groupe PSA’s first car for the Indian market will be the Citroën C5 Aircross that will be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

Here’s a look at the carmaker’s official press release:

Groupe PSA announces the launch of Eurorepar product line in India

To launch range of multi-brand, quality automotive products for Indian Independent Aftermarket Industry

Signs sales and distribution agreement with O2O automobile aftermarket platform GoMechanic

Groupe PSA, today announced the launch of Eurorepar range of multi-brand, high-quality aftermarket products, in India. PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, signed a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic, a renowned player in the Indian aftermarket with a network of flagship and partner workshops, spare part retailers and an e-commerce technology platform. GoMechanic will support the sales of Eurorepar spare parts, facilitating a strong market entry point in India. With this launch, Groupe PSA makes the bold choice to enter the Indian market with a multi-brand label - Eurorepar, an innovative strategy for India amongst car manufacturers.

Sharing his views on the launch, Roland Bouchara - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing India - Groupe PSA, said, “We are very excited that our globally proven, aftermarket brand, Eurorepar is being introduced in India. Eurorepar products are developed in line with strict, comprehensive quality procedures through suppliers who are systematically audited by Groupe PSA. We believe Eurorepar is the best alternative for Indian customers, who are looking for spare parts at smart prices and are not necessarily eager to spend a higher price for premium aftermarket brands. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, we have retained the launch of multi-brand parts with Eurorepar in India and that makes it unique by way of being Groupe PSA’s first consumer facing business initiative launched before the first Citroën vehicle, the C5 Aircross SUV, which is on track for launch in Q1 2021.”

Eurorepar product line, specially designed for the Indian aftermarket Eurorepar is Groupe PSA’s multi-brand parts and accessories range for the repair and maintenance of vehicles. Present across 100 countries around the world, the range promises smart prices and quality products, regardless of the make and model of a vehicle. These products, available for 3 or more year old vehicles, are aimed at customers looking for quality and value when buying spare parts. The first Eurorepar product line will soon be available to Indian workshops with high quality brake pads at smart prices, both for B2B (multi-brand workshops and spare parts retailers) and B2C customers, both offline and online through the GoMechanic parts distribution platforms.

Commenting on the launch and association, Jean Christophe Bertrand - Senior Vice President – Groupe PSA - Independent Aftermarket Business Unit, said, “This decision to launch Eurorepar in India has to be analysed in the framework of PSA Aftermarket’s global strategy, which consists to fulfil all customers’ after sales expectation worldwide regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age of their vehicle. India is a key piece in Groupe PSA’s ‘Push to Pass’ strategy for global markets and it presents an incredible opportunity to showcase Groupe PSA’s customer centric approach for all its brands. Our decision to partner with GoMechanic is based on our common goal, which is to provide high quality and value to all customers. We believe this strategy will help us both establish Groupe PSA more firmly in India and conquer a large customer base.”

Association and distribution agreement with GoMechanic

As per the agreement, PCA India will provide the Eurorepar parts to GoMechanic, who will then distribute the parts through its warehouses and parts distribution logistics platform to all the workshops and retailers within its network. Groupe PSA will provide support in terms of marketing, training, brand building, besides providing a very strong product range.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Bhasin - Cofounder - GoMechanic, said, “We are delighted to partner with Groupe PSA to launch the Eurorepar brand in India. This partnership bodes well for us as we strive to provide superior quality service and parts at an affordable price to our customers. This could not have come at a better time as we are rapidly expanding our service centres in the country. With our 350+ workshops and a robust spare parts distribution network, we are confident that we can help scale Groupe PSA’s aftermarket business in no time.”

Initially Eurorepar will be introducing products like high quality brake pads and the range will expand progressively to include multiple product lines like wiper blades, filters (air, oil and fuel),brake discs, coolant, grease & lubricants, thus building a strong product portfolio of service and repair parts. The parts will be available in India, through GoMechanic workshops and retailers in 15 major cities from 29th September 2020.