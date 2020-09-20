Published On Sep 20, 2020 12:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Kia Sonet

Here are the top five priority automotive headlines from the last week

Kia Sonet Prices vs Rivals: In India, we’ve seen that a car is only as good as its pricing. So if the Kia Sonet with all its features and engine options couldn’t command an affordable price, things could’ve gotten pretty tricky. But we’re happy to report that it has the most affordable starting price point for a sub-4m SUV in India. But what about the remaining pricing and how does it stack up against the rivals when your bank balance is concerned? Everything answered here.

Mahindra Thar Accessories: We know of no one who plans on keeping their Mahindra Thar in stock form once they’ve bought it. Mahindra is aware of those plans and has prepared a comprehensive accessory platter which will help you personalise your steed without heading to the aftermarket.

Next-gen Maruti Alto: The Maruti Alto seems to have been carrying on in the market unchanged for what seems like an eternity now. However, there’s a new one on the horizon that we caught testing. Has Maruti tinkered with its hit formula in terms of design or will it continue with a familiar design? Answer here.

Skoda Rapid Automatic: The response to Skoda’s Rapid has been quite positive but the one thing missing from its packaging was an automatic transmission. That problem has now been fixed. It is not a 7-speed DSG unlike the previous car but rather a torque converter. But that means it is now the most affordable petrol automatic in the compact sedan segment. Here’s what it costs.

Ford Endeavour Sport: You might have seen the Ford Endeavour Sport edition from the outside by now. But we now have the interior images of the SUV at hand. Is it as sporty inside as its exterior will lead you to believe?

