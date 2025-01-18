BYD Sealion 6 Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025 In India

If brought to India, it will be the first plug-in hybrid offering from BYD

BYD has showcased the Sealion 6 plug-in-hybrid SUV in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. BYD is yet to confirm whether the Sealion 6 will be launched in India, but if it is launched, it will be the first plug-in-hybrid model by the Chinese carmaker. Let us take a detailed look at everything the BYD Sealion 6 brings to the table:

Exterior

The BYD Sealion 6 has a similar front design as the BYD Seal with C-shaped LED headlights. However, it has a different bumper design with horizontal slats and chrome surrounds. The lower portion of the bumper is black and features a silver skid plate.

In profile, it comes with 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome surrounds on the windows, and silver roof rails.

It gets a curvy body design at the rear and gets connected LED tail lights, and a black trim under the tailgate. Like the front, the lower portion of the rear bumper too is black and comes with a silver skid plate.

Interior

Inside, the BYD Sealion 6 comes with a 3-spoke steering wheel, a rotatable touchscreen and a gloss black panel beneath it that features certain lighting elements like the BYD Sealion 7. These lighting elements are carried over to the doors as well. The AC vents on the middle have contrast surrounds and the centre console houses the crystal-like drive selector and various buttons. The cabin has a dual-tone theme and the seats come with leatherette upholstery.

Features And Safety

The BYD Sealion 6 comes with a lot of premium features like a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system. It also comes with a digital key, keyless entry and keyless start, ventilated and heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and dual wireless phone chargers.

In terms of safety, the global-spec Sealion 6 is equipped with 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like collision mitigation assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The BYD Sealion 6 is offered in two variants overseas, both of which come with a plug-in-hybrid setup, the details of which are as follows:

Variant Dynamic Premium Engine 1.5-litre plug-in-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre plug-in-hybrid turbo-petrol engine Power 217.5 PS 323.5 PS Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Expected Price

