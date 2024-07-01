Modified On Jul 01, 2024 05:00 PM By Dipan for BYD Atto 3

The new base variant will feature a smaller 50 kWh battery

The BYD Atto 3 was launched in India in November 2022.

It is likely to skip some creature comforts and the ADAS suite for the lower price.

Offline bookings are open at select dealerships for Rs 50,000.

The BYD Atto 3 currently gets a 60 kWh battery pack with a 204 PS/310 Nm e-motor.

Prices range from Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Atto 3 EV is expected to get a more affordable base variant soon, as suggested in a LinkedIn post by Ketsu Zhang, the company's Indian Chairman and Managing Director. While BYD is yet to share any details, our dealer sources have confirmed that a new variant, which will be the most affordable one in the Atto 3 lineup, will be launched soon. Going by the LinkedIn post, it seems that this variant will be revealed on July 10. However, offline bookings have opened for this variant in select dealerships.

A Smaller Battery Pack

Our dealer sources, along with confirming the potential launch of a new base variant of the BYD Atto 3, also said that this variant will rope in a smaller 50 kWh battery pack. The current model, which is available in a single top-spec variant gets a 60 kWh unit currently. The detailed specifications are:

Specifications BYD Atto 3 existing variants BYD Atto 3 upcoming variant Battery Pack 60 kWh 50 kWh Power 204 PS To Be Revealed Torque 310 Nm To Be Revealed Range 510 km (ARAI) To Be Revealed

Although the exact output of the new variant’s electric powertrain is yet to be confirmed, we believe it will make less power and torque than the electric motor provided on the current larger battery pack variant

This new variant, being the new base variant, will hence have a lower price tag as well. For context, the BYD Atto 3 retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh.

Current BYD Atto 3 Offering

Currently, the BYD Atto 3 is available in two variants: Electric and Special Edition. On the features front, it gets a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 6-way powered driver seat, an 8-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, automatic AC, a panoramic sunroof and keyless entry.

Its safety net includes seven airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages. It also has advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The new base variant can skip some of the creature comforts and ADAS tech to come at a lower price point.

Rivals

The BYD Atto 3, with its current pricing, is an economical rival to the more premium Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. That said, it serves as a premium alternative to the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

