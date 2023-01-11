Published On Jan 11, 2023 03:11 PM By Sonny for BYD Atto 3

Special variant of the quirkiest compact electric SUV in India is limited to just 1,200 units

The special edition commands a premium of Rs 50,000 over the regular Atto 3.

Sports a distinctive pastel green exterior paint option.

No changes to the features or electric powertrain.

Atto 3 has a claimed range of up to 521km from its 60.48kWh battery pack.

While the newly announced BYD Seal is the star of the brand’s showcase at Auto Expo 2023, it was accompanied by a new limited-edition version of the Atto 3. The new pastel green colour option is priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and only 1,200 units are up for grabs.

The Atto 3’s special edition variant sports no other notable changes over the regular EV. It continues to be offered in a single, fully-loaded variant with features like the 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, six-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

There are no mechanical changes for the Atto 3. It is only offered with a 60.48kWh battery pack good for a claimed range of up to 521km. The EV is propelled by a single electric motor at the front, rated at 204PS and 310Nm.

The BYD Atto 3 is positioned as a more premium alternative to the likes of the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

