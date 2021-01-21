Citroen Sets Up Its First Indian Dealership In Ahmedabad

Modified On Jan 21, 2021 02:39 PM By Sonny

The premium French brand will unveil its first India-spec product on February 1

Global-spec La Maison Citroën pilot showroom is ready ahead of the brand’s launch.

Aims to offer a premium experience with a blend of digital services and physical models on display.

Its first model, the C5 Aircross premium mid-size SUV, is slated to launch by April 2021 with the unveiling on February 1.

C5 Aircross could be priced from Rs 30 lakh with only a diesel engine at launch.

The premium automotive scene in India is set to expand with the entry of the Citroën in 2021. While the carmaker’s debut product is still a while away, it has now opened its first dealership in India. Built on the same lines as the global La Maison Citroën (french for Home of Citroën) urban retail outlet design, the pilot showroom is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The outlet is said to have been optimised for the Indian market to offer a technology-rich car buying experience. Its exterior design features large glass windows and a large digital display to attract customers. Once inside, customers can enjoy a digital experience with various screens and a 3D configurator. In case they start their configuration process from home, they can resume where they left off at the Citroën showroom. There’s also a lounge area with a cafe and an exclusive delivery bay for a memorable experience. The La Maison Citroën outlet even includes a shop for lifestyle products and miniature models.

Citroën stated that it plans to have four vehicles on display post launch including a heritage car to showcase the brand’s legacy and a model to display the various accessories on offer. The rest of the portfolio will be presented on the walls.

The French brand’s debut product, the C5 Aircross SUV, is slated to launch by March 2021. It has been spied testing a few times but the India-spec unveiling is due on February 1. By the time of launch, Citroën plans to expand the La Maison Citroën showroom network to nine more cities: Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Cochin.

The C5 Aircross is expected to be a diesel-only offering at launch with prices starting from Rs 30 lakh. It will rival the likes of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. The second product will be a new made-for-India 2021 sub-compact crossover which has also been spotted a few times but always in camouflage.