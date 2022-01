All MG Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 1.32 Lakh

Published On Jan 18, 2022 04:54 PM By Rohit for MG Gloster

The most recent launch from MG, the Astor, has also received a price hike of up to Rs 35,000

MG has now priced the Astor from Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.73 lakh.

The Hector and Hector Plus have become costlier by up to Rs 56,000.

Prices of the ZS EV have been hiked by up to Rs 50,000.

MG’s Gloster now costs up to Rs 1.32 lakh more.

MG Motor was also one of the carmakers who had initiated a price hike for all its models, including the ZS EV, at the start of 2022. The carmaker recently discontinued the DCT-equipped variants of the Hector and Hector Plus.

Let’s see the new variant-wise prices:

Hector

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Style Rs 13.5 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh +45,000 Shine Rs 14.52 lakh Rs 15 lakh +48,000 Shine CVT Rs 15.72 lakh Rs 16.2 lakh +48,000 Smart MT Hybrid Rs 16.45 lakh Rs 17 lakh +55,000 Smart CVT Rs 17.08 lakh Rs 17.6 lakh +52,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 17.83 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh +52,000 Sharp CVT Rs 18.83 lakh Rs 19.33 lakh +50,000 Diesel Style Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh +Rs 50,000 Shine Rs 16.5 lakh Rs 17 lakh +Rs 50,000 Smart Rs 17.95 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh +Rs 50,000 Sharp Rs 19.35 lakh Rs 19.91 lakh +Rs 56,000

MG has priced the dual-tone Smart and Sharp variants of the Hector at a premium of Rs 20,000 over their monotone counterparts.

You can opt for a dual-tone interior for an additional Rs 5,000.

Hector Plus

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol (6-seater) Smart CVT Rs 17.92 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh +Rs 53,000 Sharp CVT Rs 19.58 lakh Rs 20 lakh +Rs 42,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 19 lakh +Rs 45,000 Diesel (6-seater) Smart Rs 18.6 lakh Rs 19.1 lakh +Rs 50,000 Sharp Rs 20 lakh Rs 20.5 lakh +Rs 50,000 Petrol (7-seater) Super Rs 15.47 lakh Rs 15.96 lakh +Rs 49,000 Diesel (7-seater) Style Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 15.95 lakh +Rs 56,000 Super Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17 lakh +Rs 51,000 Smart Rs 18.5 lakh Rs 19 lakh +Rs 50,000 Select Rs 19.36 lakh Rs 19.9 lakh +Rs 54,000

MG is offering the top-spec Sharp trim of the Hector Plus with an optional dual-tone roof for a premium of Rs 20,000.

Astor

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre Petrol Style Rs 9.78 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh +Rs 20,000 Super MT Rs 11.28 lakh Rs 11.5 lakh +Rs 28,000 Super CVT Rs 12.68 lakh Rs 12.98 lakh +Rs 30,000 Smart MT Rs 12.98 lakh Rs 13.28 lakh +Rs 30,000 Smart CVT Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 14.48 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp Rs 13.98 lakh Rs 14.28 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp CVT Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 15.28 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp (O) CVT Rs 15.78 lakh Rs 16.13 lakh +Rs 35,000 1.3-litre Turbo-Petrol Smart AT Rs 15.88 lakh Rs 16.18 lakh +Rs 30,000 Sharp AT Rs 16.78 lakh Rs 17 lakh +Rs 22,000 Sharp (O) AT Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 17.73 lakh +Rs 35,000

The top-spec Sharp (O) variant of the Astor is offered with two-tone upholstery colour options at a premium of Rs 10,000 for the Sangria shade.

ZS EV

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Excite Rs 21 lakh Rs 21.5 lakh +Rs 50,000 Exclusive Rs 24.69 lakh Rs 25.18 lakh +Rs 49,000

MG has hiked the ZS EV’s prices by up to Rs 50,000.

Gloster

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Turbo Diesel Super 7-seater Rs 29.98 lakh Rs 31 lakh +Rs 1.02 lakh Smart 6-seater Rs 32.78 lakh Rs 34 lakh +Rs 1.22 lakh Twin-Turbo Diesel Sharp 6-/ 7-seater Rs 36.18 lakh Rs 37.43 lakh +Rs 1.25 lakh Savvy 6-/ 7-seater Rs 37.68 lakh Rs 39 lakh +Rs 1.32 lakh

The Gloster has become pricier by up to Rs 1.32 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

