This version of the Yaris Cross debuted in Indonesia as a Hyundai Creta rival, just like the Hyryder in India

Toyota has just revealed an all-new Yaris Cross for the ASEAN market. It’s a brand new SUV from scratch and is different from the SUV with the same name sold in European markets. It won’t be coming to India, since we have the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, but it is a direct competitor to the Hyundai Creta in the Indonesian market.

Here are five things you need to know about the Yaris Cross:

Chunky Design

The Yaris Cross is based on Toyota’s DNGA platform which underpins several models in the ASEAN countries. It looks significantly different from the European version, especially since it carries a traditional boxy SUV look. The front profile looks quite upright and similar to the Highlander SUV. The trapezium-shaped grille, sharp LED headlamps, and skid plate also give it an aggressive look.

Thanks to the squared wheel arches and black cladding, the SUV has a mildly rugged appeal too. The upright stance continues with the roofline design as well. Its rear profile seems inspired by the globally sold Corolla Cross, which also gets the angular tailgate, sharp LED tail lamps, and body cladding integrated into the rear bumper.

A Typical Interior

The cabin of the Yaris Cross looks similar to several Toyota models sold abroad. It carries a simple and practical design with an all-black theme and a thin blue strip flowing through the dashboard. It gets leatherette seats which add to the premium quotient of the cabin. The central console has a pillar design on the front passenger side for a driver-oriented layout that does feel out of place in this very mild-looking SUV.

Premium Features But Nothing Special

In terms of features, the SUV is equipped with a free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and wireless charging. The Yaris Cross also comes with a hands-free powered tailgate. Decent Safety Features

The safety aspect is covered by six airbags, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill start assist, and blind spot monitor. The Yaris Cross also gets the added active safety of radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) tech.

Powertrains

Toyota offers the Yaris Cross with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can be opted with the strong-hybrid technology. Without electrification, it is rated at 106PS and 138Nm while the hybrid version uses an electric motor tuned to develop up to 112PS paired to an e-CVT gearbox. The petrol option can be had with the choice of a five-speed manual or a CVT.

As said earlier, the Yaris Cross won’t make it to India since we already have the Toyota Hyryder on sale. It’s sized similarly (both are around 4.3-metres long) and uses similar powertrain options. Based on the looks and the cabin, which one would you prefer - the Hyryder or this Yaris Cross? Let us know in the comments below.