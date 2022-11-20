Published On Nov 20, 2022 01:28 PM By Sonny for Toyota Innova Hycross

With new underpinnings, powertrains and design, this is a serious update for the premium MPV

Toyota is all set to take the wraps off the Innova Hycross on November 21 ahead of its India-spec debut soon after, on November 25. However, the market launch with prices is expected later on, at Auto Expo 2023. The Innova sees plenty of changes and gets a host of firsts for its next generation. Here are the five important things you need to know about the all-new Toyota premium MPV:

Different But Familiar Design

The numerous teasers, spy shots and the image leaks have given us a fair idea of the Innova Hycross’ design. Instead of going for an entirely different look with the generational update, the MPV’s new looks seem more evolutionary. The large front grille and sleek LED headlights with the chiselled hood give the new Innova a more modern and sportier look, with a hint of the Fortuner in its SUV-like shapes. In profile, the silhouette looks familiar and gets two sharp creases. The wrap-around LED tail lamps complete the look.

Changes Under The Skin

The exterior change may suggest this is only a facelift, but there have been significant changes underneath. The Innova Hycross is based on a monocoque platform unlike the current Innova Crysta which is built on a ladder-frame chassis. Additionally, it will be a front-wheel drive offering instead of a rear-wheel drive MPV.

The new-gen Innova Hycross will come with the option of a strong hybrid powertrain, one that uses a 2-litre petrol engine for a combined output of around 190PS. It may be offered without the hybrid tech as well for a lower entry price. Toyota will not offer a diesel powertrain with the new-gen MPV.

A More Premium Interior Than Before

While not much of the interior has been seen, Toyota has confirmed through teasers that the Innova Hycross will feature a panoramic sunroof which is a first for the moniker. The dashboard appears to have a larger touchscreen infotainment system with splashes of silver. Like the Crysta, the new-gen MPV is also expected to offer the choice of seven- or six-seater configurations, the latter with captain seats in the middle row.

New Features Onboard

Apart from the aforementioned panoramic sunroof, the Innova Hycross is also equipped with a suite of ADAS features. Other expected features over the Innova Crysta include a 360-degree camera, premium audio system, digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, and a heads-up display. Comforts like the powered driver’s seat, steering-mounted controls, and keyless entry with push-button start are already offered on the MPV.

Expected Price And Rivals

Toyota is likely to announce prices of the Innova Hycross at the Auto Expo 2023. It’s expected to start around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), and will remain a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo. Furthermore, the Hycross will be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta.