2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Old vs New Compared In Real Life Images

The top variant of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq costs an extra 8.70 lakh when compared to the top trim of the old model

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India. The Czech carmaker is offering the SUV in two variants: Sportline and Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K) and has significantly increased the price over the older Kodiaq. In this report we compare the top variant of the 2025 model with the older Kodiaq and see how different they are from each other and whether the new model justifies the massive premium it’s commanding now.

Front

The fascia of the new Skoda Kodiaq might seem reminiscent of the older one, but take a closer look, and you can see a bunch of changes. Although it retains the Skoda signature grille design, one can notice the different chrome detailing in them.

The headlights are now slimmer in the new Kodiaq, while the fog lamps, which are located right below it, are now larger. That said, the air dam is now smaller to make space for the newly added air inlets.

The 2025 Kodiaq also gets an LED light bar across the grille, which is only offered with the top trim Selection L&K and looks premium, especially when lit up at night.

Side

The new Kodiaq retains some design choices from the older Kodiaq, such as body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, along with slim cladding around the wheel arches and a Laurin & Klement badge on the fender.

Keen-eyed viewers can, however, notice that the border of the window beltline is now blacked out, whereas it was available in a silver colour matching the roof rails on the older Kodiaq. The shoulder line and creases are also softer in the new Kodiaq, giving it a slightly estate-like look. There is also a silver trim present on the C-pillar in the new model.

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq gets a fresh set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts.

Rear

Although both models feature wraparound taillights, the 2025 Kodiaq comes with a new C-shaped design, which is now connected with a red strip (the centre bit is not illuminated). The 2025 model comes with a silver strip on the rear bumper, while the older Kodiaq featured a chrome strip.

Also Check Out: Kia EV3 Wins The 2025 World Car Of The Year

Interior

The cabin of the new Kodiaq has been thoroughly redesigned and is now more premium than before.

Both models come with a dual-tone cabin - the old one got black and beige, while the new one gets black and tan. The dashboard also comes with the tan-coloured upholstery in front of the co-driver instead of a plastic gloss black panel, which was offered with the old Kodiaq.

Not only does the 2025 Kodiaq get a new theme, it also gets a new design and position for the AC vents and a freestanding touchscreen system that’s much larger than before. But if you look closely, the previous model came with aluminium pedals, while the new one gets standard pedals. The steering wheel now comes with a ‘Skoda’ nameplate in chrome instead of the brand badging of the previous car.

The centre console is also redesigned with the gear lever moved behind the steering wheel in the 2025 Kodiaq. Like before, the new Kodiaq gets physical controls, but they are now multi-function units and can be used for different features such as the AC, infotainment and drive modes.

Features And Safety

The new Skoda Kodiaq comes with a 12.9-inch floating touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a dual wireless phone charger, triple-zone auto AC with rear vents, a 13-speaker Canton sound system, a panoramic sunroof and powered front seats with ventilation,massage and heating functions.

For safety the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq comes with 9 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, parking assist, hill hold assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The new Skoda Kodiaq does not come with ADAS features.

Some upgrades the new Kodiaq gets over the standard Kodiaq in this regard are a larger infotainment system, an extra speaker for the Canton sound system, and an extra wireless phone charger. Otherwise, both models are actually well loaded up to the brim.

Powertrain

Both models share the same 2-litre turbo petrol engine, however, the new engine puts out 14 PS more than before. You can check out the specifications here:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol Power 204 PS (+14 PS) Torque 320 Nm (Same as before) Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All wheel drive

*DCT= Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is priced at Rs 46.89 lakh for the base Sportline trim and Rs 48.69 lakh for the Selection L&K trim. The top variant of the old Skoda Kodiaq was priced at Rs 39.99 lakh, making the new Selection L&K trim costly by Rs 8.70 lakh. Truth be told, that’s a huge jump, however, the new Skoda Kodiaq justifies that by packing in more tech and a modern look.

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq continues to rival the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and MG Majestor after it launches on our shores.

(All prices are ex-showroom, pan India.)

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.