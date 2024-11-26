New Honda Amaze Spied Uncamouflaged For The First Time

Modified On Nov 26, 2024 11:43 AM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze 2025

The Amaze, now its third-generation, looks a lot like a baby Honda City, thanks to its all-LED headlights, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights

Offline bookings for the new Honda Amaze are open at some dealerships.

It is set to go on sale in India on December 4.

Expected to get a big touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety features will likely include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and ADAS.

Likely to use the same 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the outgoing model.

Expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Honda Amaze is set to go on sale in December with an all-new design and an expansive set of features. Honda already released a few teasers of the 2024 Amaze in the form of design sketches, giving us a glimpse of its interior and exterior. Now, the new Amaze has been spotted completely uncamouflaged for the first time.

What’s Seen In The Spy Shot?

Going by the latest spy images, the new Honda Amaze now mirrors the design of the Honda City, although in a more compact form. It gets sleek LED headlights along with new LED DRLs, and a large rectangular grille. The positioning of the LED fog lights, however, remains the same as seen on the outgoing model.

Since the Amaze is a sub-4m sedan, it has a more upright tailgate, reducing the rear overhangs. The spy images also reveal its new multi-spoke alloy wheels, which closely resemble those found on the City. In fact, the wraparound LED tail lights seem identical to those of the City.

Also Check Out: 2024 Maruti Dzire: Our Impressions Of Its Rear Seat Comfort

Cabin And Features

Though the cabin of the new-generation Honda Amaze hasn’t been spied yet, the previously revealed design sketches show that it will have a similar dashboard layout as seen on the Elevate and the City.

In terms of features, it will likely come with a big touchscreen, wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and rear AC vents in addition to auto AC. Its safety kit will now likely include 6 airbags (as standard) and electronic stability control (ESC). Features like a rear view camera and ABS with EBD will be carried over from the outgoing version. The Amaze could also get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as hinted at in the instrument cluster’s display in the design sketch teaser.

Likely To Use Same Engine

Honda will most likely retain the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine offered with the outgoing version of the Amaze. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT*

*CVT- Continuously variable transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the newly launched Maruti Dzire.

