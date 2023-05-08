Modified On May 08, 2023 04:09 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kodiaq

The flagship Skoda SUV gets an updated powertrain among its main upgrades

The Skoda Kodiaq is now priced from Rs 37.99 lakh to Rs 41.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Adds automatic door edge protectors, aerodynamic-aiding rear spoiler finlets, and rear seat lounge step for more convenience.

Continues with an 8-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12-speaker sound system.

Safety is covered by EURO NCAP-derived full 5-star rating with 9 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Retains its 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 7-speed DSG and all-wheel drivetrain.

Skoda has introduced the 2023 Kodiaq SUV. Seeing the increasing demand, the Czech carmaker has increased the allocation for India up to 750 units per quarter, totalling to 2250 units for the remainder of the year which is a lot more than before. In 2022, only 1200 units of the three-row SUV were allotted to India for the whole year.

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference Style Rs 37.49 lakh Rs 37.99 lakh Rs 50,000 Sportline Rs 38.49 lakh Rs 39.39 lakh Rs 90,000 L&K Rs 39.99 lakh Rs 41.39 lakh Rs 1.4 lakh

There is no difference in the variant lineup for the updated model which costs up to Rs 1.4 lakh more.

The CKD (completely knocked down / locally assembled) Kodiaq continues with the same styling inside and out. However, some ‘Simply Clever’ features have been added, like automatic door edge protectors, additional finlets to the rear spoiler to improve its aerodynamics, and increased comfort for second row occupants with outer headrests and a rear lounge step.

The most premium Skoda car in India features an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation (latter two only for the top-spec L&K trim), panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Canton sound system.

The Skoda Kodiaq is already a full 5-star safety-rated car, accredited by the Euro NCAP crash tests. Safety features include nine airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and park assist.

Under the hood, is the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, but now BS6 Phase 2 Emission compliant. As a result, the Kodiaq is now 4.2 per cent (around 0.6kmpl) more efficient. The engine produces 190PS and 320Nm while being paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). The SUV gets AWD (all-wheel drive) as standard with five drive modes - Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, and Individual.

The Kodiaq rivals the likes of MG Gloster , Toyota Fortuner , and Jeep Meridian .

