2022 Tata Nexon EV With A Longer Range To Debut This Month

Published On Apr 05, 2022 02:46 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

It currently offers a claimed driving range of 312 kilometres

Will get a bigger battery pack with more driving range of over 400 kilometres.

As per RTO documents, a more powerful 136PS (+7PS) Nexon EV has already been homologated.

Could gain features such as ventilated front seats, air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM and electronic stability control.

No major styling change on the cards.

Tata is set to launch the long range Nexon EV this month, as it has confirmed two new EV-related events in the second half of April. The long range model should offer additional features, and mainly, a bigger battery pack for an improved range.

Currently it offers a 30.2 kWh battery pack with a driving range of 312 kilometres. As per an earlier RTO document, Tata has also homologated a more powerful version of the Nexon EV. The document states that it will produce 136PS, which is 7PS more than the outgoing version. The bigger battery pack is expected to offer a range of over 400 kilometres.

The 2022 Nexon EV will get no major styling changes. We’ve already seen some camouflaged test mules of the updated model, which just show new alloy wheels.

The cabin layout is expected to remain unchanged but it could gain certain features such as ventilated front seats, an air purifier, an auto-dimming IRVM, and electronic stability control. Do note that the Nexon’s top-spec variants recently received some of these features.

The Tata Nexon EV is already available with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, electric sunroof, automatic projector headlights and wipers, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Tata is expected to demand a premium over the Nexon EV’s current price range of Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With a more powerful motor and a longer driving range, it would be a tougher alternative to the much costlier Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV .

