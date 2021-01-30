2021 Tata Safari Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The MG Hector Plus?

Published On Jan 30, 2021 10:26 AM By Dhruv for Tata New Safari

What do we expect from Tata Motors when it comes to pricing the newly christened Safari?

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the third-gen Safari on January 26, and the launch is around mid-February. The official pre-launch bookings for the SUV will begin February 4 onwards. It will use the same 2.0-litre FCA-sourced diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) that powers the Harrier. Transmission options will be a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

But before you put your money on it, take a look at our estimates of the Safari’s introductory variant-wise prices:

Powertrain XE XM/XMA XT XT+ XZ XZ+/XZA+ XZ+XZA+ (6-seater) 6-speed manual Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 15.90 lakh Rs 17.25 lakh Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 18.50 lakh Rs 19.75 lakh Rs 19.85 lakh 6-speed auto Rs 17.15 lakh Rs 19.75 lakh Rs 21 lakh Rs 21.10 lakh

*Prices in the table above are only estimates

The table above only shows the introductory prices, which could be hiked by Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 in the months following the launch.

The Safari’s only real competitor (in terms of price band and vehicle size) is the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500. However, due to the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta also being priced similarly, some variants of the two Korean cousins could overlap with the Safari.

Here’s a side-by-side price range comparison:

Tata Safari MG Hector Plus 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.30 lakh (expected) Rs 13.34 lakh to Rs 19.32 lakh Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (expected) Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 9.81 lakh to Rs 17.31 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom.

