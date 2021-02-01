2021 Tata Safari Display And Test Drives To Begin From February 4

Published On Feb 01, 2021 06:12 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

Tata is expected to announce the prices of the new Safari in the coming weeks

Dealerships suggest the new Safari will start reaching dealerships from February 4.

Test drives will begin on the same day.

The new Safari will be available in a 6- and 7-seater layout.

It is longer and taller than the Harrier but offers the same diesel powertrain.

Tata has officially revealed the new generation Safari, which is set to be launched this month. Pre-bookings are unofficially open, while official bookings will commence on February 4. That’s also when the Safari will start reaching dealerships and its test drives will commence.

Select dealerships have started receiving the Safari for demo display. All the dealerships will receive it by February 4. Prices are expected to be announced by the second week of February. Every other detail has already been revealed.

The Tata Safari borrows several details from the car it is based on, the Harrier. The biggest difference comes in the form of the addition of a third row. It will come with a 6- and a 7-seater layout. With that, the Safari also grows 63mm longer and 80mm taller. There’s a stepped up roof for the non-sunroof variants, which will offer an airier feel to the third row passengers. Moreover, the range-topping variants add a panoramic sunroof, same as the Harrier.

Other cosmetic changes on the outside include a new chrome tri-arrow grille, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a redesigned rear profile, and a new D-pillar. Inside the cabin, it gets a dual-tone black and white theme with some features borrowed from the Harrier. It comes with an 8-8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, powered driver’s seat, electronic parking brake, and the new iRA connected car technology. Safety is covered by six airbags, ESP, TPMS, hill hold/descent control, rear disc brakes, and a rear parking camera.

Under the bonnet, it continues with the Harrier’s 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170PS and 350Nm. Transmission options remain the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. A turbo-petrol engine and AWD could also be on the cards.

The Safari will be offered in six variants priced from around Rs 15 lakh. It could demand up to a lakh over the corresponding variants of Harrier. It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and upcoming models such as the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 and 7-seater Hyundai Creta.