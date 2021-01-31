New Tata Safari Detailed In 24 Pics

Published On Jan 31, 2021 01:29 PM By Sonny for Tata New Safari

Explore Tata’s latest three-row SUV offering in our image gallery

The all-new Tata Safari has been unveiled ahead of its launch in February. We’ve since had the chance to get up close and personal with the new three-row SUV. The detailed review of the new Safari will be live shortly. In this story, we’ll be taking you through the model’s exterior and interior details in pictures.

EXTERIOR

Front

The Safari is the three-row version of the Harrier. Hence, it shares a lot with its 5-seater sibling. At the front, the only difference is the grille, considering the Safari gets Tata’s signature tri-arrow-like elements. Other front fascia elements are the same, including the headlamps on the bumper and the daytime running lights along the bonnet line. The top-spec model seen here gets the same bi-xenon headlamps as those of the Harrier.

Side

The Safari’s profile is its most visually distinctive angle. What stands out is the high-step roofline at the rear, along with the quarter panel window behind the C-pillar. Despite the tall stance, Tata has managed to give it a dynamic look with the integrated roof spoiler and the sculpted rear end. This particular variant features the panoramic sunroof, whereas all the other trims get the stepped roof, a distinctive design element of the Safari.

Rear

At the back, the Safari has slightly different tail lamps from those of the Harrier. However, the styling follows the same theme with a connecting element. The silver insert, that splits the rear bumper from the rear skid plate, features a faux-exhaust design.

Tail end of the roofline

The Safari’s extended roofline also has a grey insert between the third row’s glass panel and the D-pillar. This keeps this section from looking chunky. The roof-integrated spoiler makes it look more dynamic than its upright stance would suggest.

The horizontal chrome accent along the roofline has the model name inscribed on it.

Rear-windscreen easter egg

Car designers seem to have a fondness for easter eggs on new models, and the Safari is no exception. On the bottom-right corner of the rear windscreen, you can spot this little family of lions.

Wheels

The Safari’s alloy wheels are of the same design as that of the Harrier. But at 18 inches, they are a size bigger and seem to suit this overall larger three-row SUV.

INTERIOR

Dashboard

The dashboard design of the Safari is near-identical to the one in the Harrier. However, its top-spec variant gets a predominantly white cabin theme with a dark woodgrain finish across the dash.

Instrument cluster

It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7.0-inch TFT multi-information display. The speedometer is still analogue.

Infotainment system

The Safari gets the same 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system in its top-spec as the Harrier does. It features Tata’s iRA connected car tech along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The central air vents, central display, and its tactile controls are all housed inside one section, whereas the climate control panel is further below it. Lower-spec variants will feature a 7.0-inch touchscreen display in the same space.

Parking Brake

Tata has ditched the massive parking brake handle in the top-spec Safari’s central console tunnel. Instead, it gets a neat design that houses the electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Drive/Gear Selector

The transmission area is the same, with the terrain-mode selector at the front. Tata is offering the Safari with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission at launch, with the gear-selector/drive-selector wrapped in a piano-black finish with chrome accents.

No wireless charging pad

The cubby hole below the central console and ahead of the console tunnel misses out on a wireless charging pad. It only offers a USB charging socket and an AUX input port.

Front Seats

In its top-spec, the Safari offers a power-adjustable driver's seat and side airbags. For the 'Boss Mode' function, the front seat has a handle on the right side, which, the person sitting behind, can use to push it forward for increased legroom.

Middle-seats

Probably the best seats in the Safari. We only had the bench variant with us, but Tata has showcased the 6-seater version that will also be on offer with the option of captain seats in the middle row. There’s no headrest for the middle occupant, who also has to do with only a lap belt instead of a three-point seatbelt. Bit of a safety miss, that one.

The bench seat does offer a foldable armrest with cupholders, which is useful when there are less than three passengers in this row. This row also gets the most benefit of the Safari’s panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel quite airy.

Of course, these seats split fold 60:40, with the left side of the bench tumbling forward to allow access to the third row.

Third-row

This is it. The whole point of this new Tata SUV -- two extra seats. Each passenger gets an armrest that also has some storage space to hold a small bottle or a phone. They also get 3-point seatbelts.

The left side gets two USB ports for charging, whereas the right side can control the third row’s pillar-mounted AC vents.

Luggage area

The two third-row seats can be split folded 50:50 to increase luggage capacity from 73 litres to 447 litres.

Under the bonnet

Tata will launch the Safari with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as that of the Harrier. It has a peak performance rating of 170PS at 3750rpm and a peak torque of 350Nm at 1750-2500rpm.

The new Safari could get a turbo-petrol engine and an AWD variant in the future, depending on the demand. The SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.