2021 Skoda Superb To Get New Features; Starts Reaching Dealerships

Jan 12, 2021 05:24 PM By Tarun for Skoda Superb

With the 2021 model year update, the Superb is set to receive new features, including a 360-degree camera and a wireless charger.

Skoda launched the Superb facelift in 2020 which proved to be a significant overhaul.

The 2021 model packs multiple features like a 360-degree camera and wireless charging.

No changes are expected on the exterior profile and under the hood.

Prices currently start off at Rs 30.50 lakh going up to Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In May 2020, Skoda launched the Superb facelift that boasted of serious exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements coupled with many new features. In 2021, the sedan is set to receive another update soon, only this time without any mechanical change. It will be related to new features and minor cosmetic upgrades in the cabin.

The updated Superb will get new features like a wireless charging pad, USB-C type charging port, an updated operating system (OS) for the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, new infotainment features, a 360-degree camera, an updated virtual cockpit, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

While the Sportline variant will get a new three-spoke steering wheel, its L&K counterpart will get a two-spoke wheel. The parking assist button will now be integrated with the steering wheel.

The existing features of the Superb include matrix LED lights, LED fog lamps with cornering function, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 12-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill brake assist, hill hold control, eight airbags, and a tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Under the hood, it will carry the same 2.0-litre TSI engine. The turbocharged petrol engine produces 190PS and 320Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to the ARAI figures, the Superb’s fuel efficiency would be 15kmpl.

Currently, the Superb retails from Rs 30.50 lakh to Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Recently, the price of the Sportline variant was hiked by Rs 50,000. As of now, the sedan only has the Toyota Camry to compete with.

