    10 Most Affordable Cars With Paddle Shifters Under Rs 15 Lakh

    Modified On Feb 28, 2025 06:16 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

    A feature that was once exclusive to luxury cars has made its way into mass-market models. Here’s a list of the 10 most affordable cars that come with paddle shifters

    Automatic transmissions are becoming more popular than manual ones in recent times, mainly because they’re easier to use in heavy traffic. However, many drivers still miss the thrill of shifting gears themselves. To bring back that manual-like feeling, carmakers are now adding paddle shifters to their automatic cars, a feature once only found in luxury cars. As this feature has become available in more mass-market offerings, here’s a list of the 10 most affordable cars in India that offer paddle shifters.

    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    Variant

    Price

    SX AMT

    Rs 8.90 lakh

    The Hyundai Exter is the most affordable car in India that currently gets paddle shifters. This micro SUV has a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 83 PS and 114 Nm. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) that comes with paddle shifters. These paddle shifters are offered with the SX, SX(O), SX(O) Adventure and SX(O) Knight variants of the Exter.

    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    Variant

    Price

    V CVT

    Rs 9.20 lakh

    The Honda Amaze is the most affordable offering by the carmaker in India and it also comes with paddle shifters, that too from its entry-level V variant. Like the Exter, the feature is only provided with the 7-speed CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) option. The Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 90 PS and 110 Nm and is mated either with a 5-speed manual or the CVT gearbox. 

    Notably, the previous generation of the Amaze, also on sale alongside the new Amaze, comes with paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the VX trim. It is priced at Rs 9.86 lakh. 

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    Variant

    Price

    Smart Plus AMT

    Rs 9.60 lakh

    The Tata Nexon is the most affordable sub-4m SUV offering in India to come with paddle shifters. It gets it from the one-over-base Smart Plus trim with an AMT (automated manual transmission). Moreover, the engine option is also available with a dual-clutch automatic (DC) transmission, which also gets paddle shifters. The Nexon is powered by either a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/170 Nm), a CNG option (100 PS/170 Nm), or a 1.5-litre diesel engine (118 PS/260 Nm).

    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    Variant

    Price

    Smart Plus

    Rs 11.14 lakh

    The Tata Punch EV is the most affordable EV in India to come with paddle shifters. However, unlike the fossil-fuel cars which use the shifters to shift gears, the Punch EV’s paddles can be used to change the battery regeneration levels. The Punch EV gets this feature from the one-over-base Smart Plus variant that features a 25 kWh battery pack mated to a front-axle-mounted (FWD) electric motor producing 82 PS and 114 Nm, while having a claimed range of 265 km. The Punch EV also comes with a larger 35 kWh battery pack powering an electric motor that produces 122 PS and 190 Nm and has a claimed range of 365 km.

    Maruti Brezza

    Maruti Brezza

    Variant

    Price

    VXi AT

    Rs 11.15 lakh

    The Maruti Brezza is Maruti’s most affordable offering and also the second-most affordable car in the sub-4m SUV segment to feature paddle shifters. The Brezza features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 PS and 137 Nm and is either mated with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Only the automatic transmission options, starting with the mid-spec VXi variant come with paddle shifters.

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Variant

    Price

    N6 DCT

    Rs 11.19 lakh

    The Hyundai i20 N Line is the only hatchback in this list to feature paddle shifters. It has a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 PS and 172 Nm and is mated either with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT option. It gets it from the entry-level N6 variant that has a DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) option.

    Maruti Ertiga

    Maruti Ertiga

    Variant

    Price

    VXi AT

    Rs 11.33 lakh

    The Maruti Ertiga features paddle shifters from its one-over-base VXi variant that have an automatic gearbox option. The Maruti MPV comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that has an output of 103 PS and 137 Nm and is mated with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Like all the other cars in the list, the paddle shifters are offered only with the automatic option, the prices of which starts from Rs 11.3 lakh. 

    Hyundai Venue

    Verdict

    Variant

    Price

    S(O) Turbo DCT

    Rs 11.95 lakh

    The Hyundai Venue is another sub-4m SUV that packs in the mentioned feature under Rs 15 lakh. It is offered from the S(O) Turbo variant that packs in a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out the same output as the i20 N Line. However, other variants of the Venue also feature a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS /114 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm). 

    Maruti Fronx

    Maruti Fronx Review

    Variant

    Price

    Zeta Turbo AT

    Rs 11.96 lakh

    The Maruti Fronx that features a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/148 Nm), mated with a 6-speed automatic gearbox also features paddles behind the steering wheel. Other variants of the Fronx can also be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the same engine, or a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm), that is mated either with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed gearbox option.

    Toyota Taisor

    Toyota Taisor

    Variant

    Price

    G Turbo AT

    Rs 11.96 lakh

    The Maruti Fronx-based Toyota Taisor also comes with a similar feature suite as the former and hence gets paddle shifters with the higher-spec G variant. Moreover, the feature is provided in the Taisor variant, which has the same engine and transmission setup as the Fronx.

    These are the 10 most affordable cars in India that feature paddle shifters under 15 lakh. Which one would you pick and why? Tell us in the comments below.

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Car News

