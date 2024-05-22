10 Advantages Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers Over The Maruti Brezza

Modified On May 22, 2024 11:25 AM By Samarth for Mahindra XUV 3XO

While the Brezza is one of the best-selling models in the segment, the 3XO offers far more creature comforts

The sub-compact SUV market is one of the most hotly contested car segments in recent times, and which the Maruti Brezza has dominated for years. But now, the Mahindra XUV3XO (facelifted XUV300) has arrived with several segment-first features, to try and make its way to the top of the segment. Here are some key advantages of the XUV 3XO that gives it an edge over the Maruti Brezza.

Panoramic Sunroof

The XUV 3XO is the only sub-compact SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof, a feature previously offered from the bigger, compact SUV segment only. All other rivals, including the Maruti Brezza, provide only a single-pane sunroof.

ADAS

The XUV 3XO is not the first sub-compact SUV in the segment to offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). But it is the first to include adaptive cruise control on top of autonomous emergency braking, and lane-keep assist which adds to the safety package of the SUV. The Brezza does not offer any such driver assist features.

Front Parking Sensors

Another safety feature benefit of the XUV 3XO over the Brezza is front parking sensors. These offer the drivers and added convenience in congested traffic and tight parking spaces. Given that the Maruti SUV gets a 360-degree view camera, it should have been equipped with the additional set of sensors as well.

Dual Zone AC

Another cabin comfort the XUV 3XO offers over the Maruti Brezza is the dual-zone climate control system that allows different temperatures to be set for each of the front occupants. This feature was present in the XUV300 as well since 2019, but is still absent in the Maruti Brezza. Both the models get rear AC vents, though.

Bigger Displays

In terms of technology, it’s the XUV 3XO that has the advantage over Brezza in the form of a larger 10.25-inch display for the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system. Meanwhile, the Brezza offers only a 9-inch infotainment unit and analogue dials in the instrument cluster.

More Performance

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Maruti Brezza Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol engine (CNG) Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS 103 PS 101 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm 137 Nm 136 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AMT 5MT, 6AMT 5MT

The XUV 3XO comes with two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine, while Brezza offers only one petrol engine, with mild-hybrid technology. Not only does the XUV 3XO offer more engine options, it also packs a lot more performance with each of them. Even the standard petrol option for the Mahindra SUV has an extra 9PS and 63 Nm more than the Maruti. Both offer their petrol engines with a 6-speed torque converter automatic, but only the Brezza gets the choice of a factory-fitted CNG fuel option.

Also Check Out: 5 Key Advantages The Mahindra XUV 3XO Offers Over The Kia Sonet

All Disc Brakes

To further improve the safety quotient of the brand’s entry-level SUV, Mahindra has fitted all-wheel disc brakes to the XUV 3XO. However, the Maruti Brezza offers disc brakes for the front wheels only, with drum brakes at the rear.

Electronic Parking Brake

The XUV 3XO is also equipped with an electronic parking brake, which not only provides convenience to the driver by engaging and disengaging the brakes with a touch of a button, but also improves the aesthetics of the cabin. On the other hand, the Maruti Brezza has a mechanical parking brake lever which requires more physical effort than the electronic one and gives conventional looks to the cabin.

Bigger Alloy Wheels

Another feature advantage of the Mahindra XUV 3XO that has carried over from the XUV300 is the presence of 17-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the Maruti Brezza comes with smaller 16-inch alloy wheels.

Prices

Mahindra XUV 3XO Maruti Brezza Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

The Maruti Brezza has a higher entry price than the Mahindra XUV 3XO. However, in the top variants, the additional features and engine options of the Mahindra make it more expensive than the Maruti option. Which of these sub-4m SUVs would you pick at similar prices? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO AMT