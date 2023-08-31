Published On Aug 31, 2023 04:55 PM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion

It is a rebadged counterpart of the Maruti Ertiga but gets subtle styling tweaks inside and out

The Rumion has reached some dealerships across the country.

Gets a slightly tweaked exterior and interior profile compared to the Ertiga.

Features a 7-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, up to four airbags, and a rear camera.

Gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions; CNG on offer too.

Prices range from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Rumion was recently launched and it has now reached some dealerships. The model pictured was the top-spec V variant, as confirmed by the presence of alloy wheels and automatic projector headlights. The bookings for it are already underway and the deliveries are scheduled to commence from September 8.

The Rumion is a rebadged Ertiga and is the fourth rebadged product from the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. However, it gets a different front look and alloy wheels to differentiate itself from the Maruti MPV. The interior layout remains identical save for the new dual-tone seat fabric and slightly different wooden trim for the dashboard.

Features on board the Rumion include auto-projector headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, engine start-stop button, and cruise control. Safety is covered by up to four airbags, ESP with hill hold assist, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Engine duties are handled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (103PS/137Nm), which is also found on board the Ertiga. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. You can also opt for the CNG powertrain (88PS/121.5Nm), which claims an efficiency of up to 26.11 km/kg.

Prices of the Rumion range from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Alternatives to the Toyota MPV include the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Ertiga.

