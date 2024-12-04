All
You Can Now Check Out The New Honda Amaze At Some Dealerships

Published On Dec 04, 2024 06:00 PM By Dipan for Honda Amaze

The test drives of the new Amaze are currently underway and the deliveries of this sub-4m sedan will commence in January 2025

2024 Honda Amaze reaches dealerships

  • The new Amaze gets dual-pod LED headlights, 15-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

  • It has a black and beige theme inside with beige leatherette upholstery on the seats.

  • Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger and auto AC.

  • The safety net includes 6 airbags (as standard), ADAS and LaneWatch camera.

  • A 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 90 PS and 110 Nm powers it.

  • Prices range between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The third-generation Honda Amaze has been recently introduced with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Test drives of the sub-4m sedan are currently underway and in that regard, the new Amaze has reached some dealerships. We got our hands on some images of the new Honda sedan and here is everything we can spot on the displayed model:

Details Of The Model Seen

Honda Amaze front

The displayed Honda Amaze features LED headlights, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. A camera unit can be spotted on the front windshield suggesting it gets an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Honda Amaze side
Honda Amaze rear

In profile, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and chrome-finished door handles can be seen. At the rear, the new Amaze has LED tail light units similar to the City. All these details suggest that it is the fully loaded ZX variant of the new Amaze.

Honda Amaze interior

Inside, the Amaze ZX variant gets leatherette seat upholstery and adjustable headrests for all passengers. The dashboard features an 8-inch free-standing touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and a semi-digital driver’s display.

Honda Amaze gets rear AC vents

Other features include a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, remote engine start and push-button start/stop. Safety features include six airbags (as standard), rearview and lane watch cameras, electronic stability control (ESC), and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

2024 Honda Amaze: Powertrain Options

Honda Amaze 1.2-litre petrol engine

The new Honda Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Power

90 PS

Torque

110 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 7-step CVT*

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

18.65 kmpl (MT) / 19.46 kmpl (CVT)

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

2024 Honda Amaze: Price And Rivals

New Honda Amaze

The Japanese carmaker has priced the new Amaze from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the new Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

