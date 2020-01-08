What Does Maruti Have In Store For Auto Expo 2020?

Published On Jan 08, 2020 05:31 PM By Dhruv

Electric, petrol or diesel cars. What do you think will steal the show at Maruti’s pavilion?

Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer in the Indian market and with Auto Expo 2020 just around the corner, it is expected to put up strong show at the country’s largest auto show. So let’s take a look at what Maruti will probably have in store for us at the Expo.

Futuro-E concept

Maruti has been busy testing its fleet of electric WagonRs in the country, but recent interactions with the company’s officials have suggested that the carmaker doesn’t have an EV planned for 2020. Instead, we will get the Futuro-E concept at the Auto Expo and it is likely to be the big-ticket for Maruti at this year's show. It will showcase the direction that Maruti wants to take with EVs. The market launch of the carmaker’s first-ever electric vehicle in India could happen sometime in 2021 with a price tag of around Rs 12 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift

It might confuse you if we were to call the Vitara Brezza old. After all, it’s been around for around four years only. In car years, however, that’s a couple of decades. Add to that the fact that most of its rivals are new, having been launched over the last year or so, and that list is set to grow as more rivals are introduced in 2020.

A facelift for the Vitara Brezza then is high on Maruti’s agenda and what better place to reveal it than at India’s biggest auto show. The fact that Maruti has decided to ditch diesel engines in the BS6 era means that instead of the current oil burner, the facelifted Vitara Brezza will use a petrol engine. It could also be offered with a proper automatic transmission too. Minor exterior and interior refresh as well as additional features to be a part of the new package. It is likely to be launched at the Expo.

Maruti Ignis facelift

Time has been kinder to the Ignis as unlike the Vitara Brezza, it has had minor changes over its lifespan. However, it's time that the Ignis grew up and received a bit of a makeover. That is exactly what Maruti has planned for the funky hatchback at Auto Expo 2020 - a facelift for the Ignis.

Official photos of the facelifted Ignis were leaked and the biggest change that we could see is the new front grille. The facelifted Ignis will come with U-shaped chrome elements in the grille like the S-Presso. Expect minor changes to its interior as well along with a few additional features. The Ignis facelift could be launched at the Expo itself or soon after that.

2020 Maruti S-Cross

Maruti’s decision to axe diesel engines means that all its diesel-only models are in need of a new petrol engine. This time around, it is the S-Cross. Maruti will be equipping it with its 1.5-litre petrol engine that also does duty in the Ciaz and Ertiga. The transmission options are also expected to be the same as the other two models - a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto.

There is a good chance that the petrol-S-Cross will be launched at Auto Expo 2020 as the implementation of BS6 norms will happen not long after it in April 2020. The 2020 Maruti S-Cross could also come with minor aesthetic changes along with a few additional features.

BS6 diesel engine

There are many of us who are saddened by the fact that Maruti will not make diesel cars post April 2020. While that is true, there is still a glimmer of hope. Over the last couple of years, the Indian carmaker has invested quite a lot of time and money to develop its 1.5-litre diesel motor that is currently offered in the Ciaz and Ertiga. Instead of discontinuing the engine altogether, Maruti has said that it could consider making diesel cars in the BS6 era if there’s sufficient demand for them. However, expect to pay a substantial premium over the current prices of its diesel cars.

So before Maruti puts this in-house developed engine in a storage locker somewhere, we think it could showcase its BS6-compliant version at Auto Expo 2020.

Surprise element

There hasn’t been much talk about it and neither have we spotted any prototypes of the same, but we believe that Maruti may surprise us all at Auto Expo 2020 with an SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Now, this SUV might be still in its concept stage and is most likely going to be the next-gen Vitara (not to be confused by the sub-4m Vitara Brezza). What we do know is that due to it parting ways with diesel engines, it will use a petrol engine only. It will most likely be the 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system that’s offered by Suzuki in its international lineup. In fact, the carmaker recently introduced a stronger mild-hybrid system with the engine.

Apart from all of the above, Maruti will be keen to show its entire BS6 lineup at Auto Expo 2020. So stay tuned for all the updates.