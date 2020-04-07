Visit Audi’s Factory In Germany For Free Without Leaving The House

Published On Apr 07, 2020 02:00 PM By Dhruv

Get an inside look at how one of the biggest German carmakers makes its cars

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shut everything down, and that includes Audi’s plant visits. So if you want to see how Audi cars are made, the German carmaker is offering an online tour of their Ingolstadt facilities.You will be able to see video clips of the Audi plant and tour guides will answer your questions in real time.

What’s more, this tour is completely free. Each tour is roughly of 20 minutes but you will have to enlist beforehand on www.audi.stream to get a slot.

As part of the tour, viewers will be able to see the A3 in the body shop and the A4 on the assembly line. Watching how a manufacturer puts its cars together is always a fascinating process and it can be a learning one too if you are a car enthusiast.

If you are interested in the process, do check out their website given above.