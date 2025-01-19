VinFast VF 9 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The VF 9 is a flagship electric SUV in VinFast’s lineup and offers a claimed range of up to 531 km

The VinFast VF 9, the flagship electric SUV in Vietnamese EV-maker lineup, has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The VF 9 is a 3-row electric SUV which not only offers space for 7 people, but also offers a range of premium features, a powerful electric motor, and a practical driving range. Here’s everything you need to know about the VinFast VF 9.

VinFast VF 9 Design

The VF 9 electric SUV follows VinFast’s typical design language and being a 7-seater offering, it looks humongous in size. Up front, it gets a V-shaped grille with the ‘VinFast’ logo at the centre, along with sleek headlights set up. It also gets a large hood scoop for not only optimal cooling but also for better aerodynamic efficiency.

Along the side it gets large 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tyres. The charging flap is also located on the fender on the driver’s side, while the premium appeal is enhanced by chrome door handles. When seen from the rear, it gets a flat tailgate accentuated by connected LED tail lights.

VinFast VF 9 Interior And Features

Inside, this flagship VinFast SUV features a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme. The seats are wrapped in brown vegan leatherette upholstery, with brand logo on all headrests. It can be had in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Features on board the VF 9 electric SUV include a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch rear screen, heads up display, wireless phone charger, and up to 14-speaker sound system. It also gets ambient lighting, powered front seats along with ventilation and heating function, and a large fixed glass roof. On the safety front, it gets 11 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

VinFast VF 9 Battery Pack And Range

The VF 9 electric SUV comes with 123 kWh battery pack, technical specifications of which are given below:

Specifications VinFast VF 9 Battery Pack 123 kWh Claimed Range Up to 531 km Power 408 PS Torque 620 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.6 seconds Drive Type All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Expected Price And Rivals

The VinFast VF 9 is expected to be priced from Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, its specifications will put it on par with the likes of the Kia EV9, BMW iX, and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

