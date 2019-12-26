  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsUpcoming BS6 Toyota Yaris Could Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs 11,000

Upcoming BS6 Toyota Yaris Could Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs 11,000

Modified On Dec 26, 2019 03:58 PM By Dhruv for Toyota Yaris

  • 3893 Views
  • Write a comment

The upgrade to BS6 norms will not affect the power output of the 1.5-litre petrol engine

  • The Yaris will continue to be offered in four variants - J, G, V and VX.

  • Bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

  • Lower variants get the highest price hike.

The BS6 compliant Toyota Yaris will be launched in India sometime in the first two weeks of January 2020. The Yaris is available in four variants, with all four variants getting the option of a manual or CVT transmission. Here are the hike in prices for individual variants. Bookings for the sedan are open for a token amount ranging between Rs 51,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

 

Toyota Yaris BS6

Toyota Yaris BS4

Difference

J Optional 

Rs 8.76 lakh 

Rs 8.65 lakh

Rs 11,000

J

Rs 9.40 lakh 

Rs 9.29 lakh

Rs 11,000

G Optional

Rs 9.74 lakh 

Rs 9.63 lakh

Rs 11,000

G

Rs 10.55 lakh

Rs 10.44 lakh 

Rs 11,000

Rs 11.74 lakh

Rs 11.63 lakh 

Rs 11,000

V Optional

Rs 12.08 lakh

Rs 11.97 lakh

Rs 11,000

VX

Rs 12.96 lakh

Rs 12.85 lakh 

Rs 11,000
       

J Optional CVT

Rs 9.46 lakh

Rs 9.35 lakh 

Rs 11,000

J CVT

Rs 10.10 lakh 

Rs 9.99 lakh 

Rs 11,000

G Optional CVT

Rs 10.94 lakh 

Rs 10.83 lakh 

Rs 11,000

G CVT

Rs 11.75 lakh 

Rs 11.64 lakh 

Rs 11,000

V CVT

Rs 12.94 lakh 

Rs 12.83 lakh 

Rs 11,000

V Optional CVT

Rs 13.28 lakh 

Rs 13.17 lakh 

Rs 11,000

VX CVT

Rs 14.18 lakh

Rs 14.07 lakh 

Rs 11,000

*All prices ex-showroom India

Also Read: These Are The 10 Most Popular New Cars Under Rs 20 Lakh From 2019

Toyota’s BS6 Yaris will continue to be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and despite the stricter emission norms, it is expected to the same power (108PS) and torque (140Nm) as the BS4 model. The manual BS4 version of the Yaris returns a fuel efficiency of 17.1kmpl while the CVT delivers 17.8kmpl. It's not yet confirmed if these numbers will change with the shift to BS6.

Once the BS6 Toyota Yaris is launched, it will continue to battle with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

Read More on : Toyota Yaris on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv

Write your Comment on Toyota Yaris

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?