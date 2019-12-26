Modified On Dec 26, 2019 03:58 PM By Dhruv for Toyota Yaris

The upgrade to BS6 norms will not affect the power output of the 1.5-litre petrol engine

The Yaris will continue to be offered in four variants - J, G, V and VX.

Bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Lower variants get the highest price hike.

The BS6 compliant Toyota Yaris will be launched in India sometime in the first two weeks of January 2020. The Yaris is available in four variants, with all four variants getting the option of a manual or CVT transmission. Here are the hike in prices for individual variants. Bookings for the sedan are open for a token amount ranging between Rs 51,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Toyota Yaris BS6 Toyota Yaris BS4 Difference J Optional Rs 8.76 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 11,000 J Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 11,000 G Optional Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 9.63 lakh Rs 11,000 G Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 10.44 lakh Rs 11,000 V Rs 11.74 lakh Rs 11.63 lakh Rs 11,000 V Optional Rs 12.08 lakh Rs 11.97 lakh Rs 11,000 VX Rs 12.96 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 11,000 J Optional CVT Rs 9.46 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 11,000 J CVT Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11,000 G Optional CVT Rs 10.94 lakh Rs 10.83 lakh Rs 11,000 G CVT Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 11,000 V CVT Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 12.83 lakh Rs 11,000 V Optional CVT Rs 13.28 lakh Rs 13.17 lakh Rs 11,000 VX CVT Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh Rs 11,000

*All prices ex-showroom India

Toyota’s BS6 Yaris will continue to be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and despite the stricter emission norms, it is expected to the same power (108PS) and torque (140Nm) as the BS4 model. The manual BS4 version of the Yaris returns a fuel efficiency of 17.1kmpl while the CVT delivers 17.8kmpl. It's not yet confirmed if these numbers will change with the shift to BS6.

Once the BS6 Toyota Yaris is launched, it will continue to battle with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

