Published On Apr 23, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny

The smaller version of Toyota’s global modular architecture will be making its Indian debut

Toyota will be localising its TNGA-B platform for its upcoming India-centric SUV.

The significant investment is justified since the SUV will also be sold as a Maruti Suzuki model.

It is similar to the strategy used by the Volkswagen Group when it localised its global MQB A0 platform for India.

It is compatible with hybrid powertrains like the one found in the Yaris Cross Hybrid.

Most new Toyota models are based on various versions of its modular platform known as the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). The platform underpinning Toyota’s latest line of compact and subcompact vehicles is the TNGA-B. According to sources in the know, a localised version of the same will be underpinning the brand’s upcoming compact SUV for India.

The new SUV is also known internally by its Toyota-appointed codename, D22. In order to ensure a competitive price, the carmaker will be localising as much of the car as possible. Since it has no immediate plans to offer any of its international models that are based on the existing TNGA-B platform in India, it would make sense to modify it to suit the market-specific needs. Additionally, the model based on this platform will also be sold by Maruti Suzuki and hence the expected sales volume is worth the investment.

This strategy is similar to the one deployed by the Volkswagen Group in India when they localised the MQB A0 platform. It has spawned new India-centric models for both Volkswagen and Skoda like the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Virtus.

Another benefit of the TNGA-B platform is that it is compatible with electrified powertrains. The Yaris Cross Hybrid is one of Toyota’s global models based on this platform that uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine, electric motors and a battery. The same powertrain is likely to be offered on Toyota’s upcoming SUV on the localised version of the same platform. This SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.