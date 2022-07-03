Modified On Jul 03, 2022 10:23 AM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

It will offer the maximum paint options for a Toyota model in India

Toyota to offer the SUV in seven monotone colours and four dual-tone options.

Monotone shades are white, grey, brown, red, blue, silver and black.

Dual-tone options will be red, white, and blue, all with a black roof.

The two-tone paint choices will be limited to the higher-specced trims.

Bookings underway for Rs 25,000; launch by early September with prices expected to start from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

At the time of unveiling the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota shared details of the compact SUV’s powertrains, features, variants and colours on offer. The SUV’s colour palette comprises a total of 11 shades, the maximum for a Toyota car in India.

Of the 11 colourways on offer, the Japanese marque, for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, has split them into seven monotone colours and four dual-tone paint options. Let’s check them out:

Monotone colours

Cafe White

Gaming Grey

Speedy Blue

Enticing Silver

Cave Black (brown)

Sporting Red

Midnight Black

Dual-tone options

Cafe White with Midnight Black

Sporting Red with Midnight Black

Speedy Blue with Midnight Black

Enticing Silver with Midnight Black

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the only compact SUV to offer seven different monotone shades, closely followed by the Kia Seltos (includes two shades of white, so only seven options). Also, the Toyota SUV will be the third model in the segment after the Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos duo to offer dual-tone paint options, again with the maximum number of choices. That said, you only get a black roof when opting for a dual-tone shade and it is limited to the higher-specced variants.

Related: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s Four Trims To Get The Following Features

Toyota has already begun accepting bookings for the SUV against a token of Rs 25,000 and the car’s launch is expected to take place towards the end of August. It should cost from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards to put it in contention with the likes of the MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and the Volkswagen Taigun.