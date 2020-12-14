Toyota Offering Savings Of Up To Rs 50,000 This December 2020
Modified On Dec 14, 2020 10:35 AM By Rohit
Only the compact range of Toyotas gets benefits this month
The Yaris sedan is offered with maximum savings of up to Rs 50,000.
No cash discount on the Urban Cruiser sub-4m SUV.
Toyota is offering the Glanza with benefits of up to Rs 30,000.
All offers valid until the end of 2020.
While 2020 didn’t exactly begin the way many automobile manufacturers would have expected, Toyota is looking to end the year on a relative high. Consequently, it has introduced year-end offers on three of its affordable mass-market models including the Maruti Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser. The likes of the Fortuner, Camry, and the recently launched facelifted Innova Crysta are not included in this month’s offers list as well. Here’s a look at the model-wise split of offers valid until the end of 2020:
Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.
Toyota Glanza
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Savings
|
Up to Rs 30,000
-
The Glanza is priced from Rs 7.01 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh.
-
It is offered with two 1.2-litre petrol engines: a naturally aspirated unit (83PS/113Nm) and a Dualjet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm) equipped with the mild-hybrid tech. While the former is mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT gearbox, the latter is offered only with a 5-speed MT.
-
It doesn’t get any added comforts over the Maruti Baleno variants it is based on but it does come with the Toyota customer experience and a longer warranty package as standard.
Toyota Yaris
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus or Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total Savings
|
Up to Rs 50,000
-
Toyota offers the Yaris with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 107PS and 140Nm. This setup is either paired to a 6-speed MT or a 7-step CVT option.
-
The compact sedan is priced between Rs 9.16 lakh and Rs 14.60 lakh.
-
Its facelifted version was revealed in the Philippines a few months ago and is expected to go on sale in India in 2021.
-
It’s the only one in its segment to offer up to seven airbags and an infotainment system with gesture control.
Toyota Urban Cruiser
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus or Loyalty Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Savings
|
Up to Rs 20,000
-
Toyota offers the Maruti Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/138Nm) with mild-hybrid tech. It is available with the choice of a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter unit.
-
It is priced from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh.
Note: These offers may vary from state to state and the variant chosen. Hence, we strongly recommend you contact the nearest Toyota dealership for exact details.
all prices, ex-showroom
