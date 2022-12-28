Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carens Vs Kia Carnival

Modified On Dec 28, 2022 04:35 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The Hycross goes alone in the competition but here’s a rundown of the price difference between its lower or higher-priced alternatives

The prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross are out and they start from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s an all-new model with very few similarities to its predecessor, the Crysta. New platform, new engines, and a lot more premium features! However, just like the Crysta, there’s no direct rival for the Hycross yet.

So, if you want an MPV then you have the Innova Hycross on one side and its alternatives on the other which include the Kia Carens and Carnival. Here’s a quick price check between the three:

Toyota Innova Hycross Kia Carens Kia Carnival - Luxury Plus Turbo Petrol DCT - Rs 17.70 lakh - G - Rs 18.30* lakh Luxury Plus Diesel AT - Rs 18 lakh - GX - Rs 19.20 lakh - VX Hybrid - Rs 24.06 lakh - - ZX Hybrid - Rs 28.33 lakh - - ZX (O) Hybrid - Rs 28.97 lakh - - - - Prestige - Rs 30.99 lakh - - Limousine - Rs 33.49 lakh - - Limousine Plus - Rs 35.49 lakh

*- The Hycross G variant is available only for fleet owners

Prices for even the most basic version of the new Innova Hycross cost more than the top variant of the Kia Carens, while its own top variant comfortably undercuts the entry-level Kia Carnival.

The Carens is the smallest and most affordable MPV in this list, measuring around 4.54 metres long, compared to the Crysta’s 4.75-metre length and Carnival’s 5.15-metre length.

The Luxury Plus variants (with Turbo DCT and Diesel AT) are priced closer to the Innova Hycross’ entry-level G variant. However, since it’s exclusive to the fleet owners only, you’re looking at a price jump of over a lakh for the true entry-level Innova Hycross.

The Hycross’ GX variant gets the basic features like LED headlamps, an 8-inch touchscreen system, dual airbags, electronic parking brake, and a reverse parking camera. That’s a bit under-equipped compared to the more affordable Carens, which boasts of ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and a Bose sound system.

Toyota’s more premium offering also comes with the more powerful 2-litre petrol engine, stronger than anything offered with the Carens. But the real star for the new-generation Japanese MPV is the strong-hybrid unit added to the same engine from the VX trim onwards.

The Innova hybrid claims an economy of up to 23.24kmpl, higher than the Carens diesel-AT’s 18.4kmpl. But the electrified powertrain comes at a hefty premium of nearly Rs 5 lakh over the GX trim.

With the VX variant, you do get several feature additions. The top-spec ZX variant is costlier than the Carens by a whopping Rs 10 lakh, but comes with more safety tech, including ADAS, and a bunch of segment-leading premium comforts too.

The entry-level variant of the soon-to-be-replaced Kia Carnival costs another Rs 2 lakh over the Hycross ZX (O) variant. The premiere Kia MPV in India is 360mm longer and 135mm wider than the Toyota.

The Carnival is a diesel-only offering and is more powerful and torquey than the Hycross. The extra torque will definitely aid the giant MPV in overtakes and while going on upslopes, but it’s about half as economical (with fuel) as the Toyota hybrid.

Even the entry-level Prestige trim of the Kia MPV features full LED lighting, a touchscreen system, dual-pane sunroof, tri-zone AC, six airbags, and powered sliding doors.

The Carnival’s most luxurious top-spec variant, aimed primarily for the comfort of the middle-row passengers, is around Rs 6.5 lakh costlier than the best version of the Innova Hycross.

To the Innova’s advantage over both Kia models, it gets the radar-based ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), featuring adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, auto high-beam assist and forward-collision warning.

