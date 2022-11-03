Published On Nov 03, 2022 06:45 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The existing Innova Crysta will continue to be on sale alongside the new model

Toyota to offer a strong-hybrid powertrain for the first time with the Innova nameplate.

The Innova Hycross will be underpinned by a monocoque platform and have a front-wheel drivetrain.

To get an expansive features list including a panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera.

Expect it to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The 2022 Toyota Innova Hycross has been spied again in India, still under camouflage, ahead of its debut on November 25. In the latest spy shots, we can see the LED lighting in action, including the headlights (resembling those of the Fortuner Legender), taillights and fog lamps.

Apart from the LED lighting, the MPV had the same alloy wheel design, a 360-degree camera setup and a mesh-pattern for the grille as spied before. A previous sighting has already confirmed a larger touchscreen display compared to the Innova Crysta. The Innova Hycross will also borrow plenty of niceties from the Hyryder SUV including ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and a head-up display.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to seven airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), and front and rear parking sensors. The focus of its safety net, though, will be on the addition of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a first for the Innova nameplate and for an Indian Toyota too.

The Innova Hycross will be powered by a 2-litre petrol engine with a battery and electric motor for a combined output of over 190PS to offer while missing out on the diesel engine altogether. This strong-hybrid powertrain will come mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Also, the Innova Hycross will be based on a monocoque platform and will get a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD) instead of the rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD) which has been its biggest strength (more firsts for the Innova nameplate).

Toyota could launch the Innova Hycross at a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be on sale alongside the existing Innova Crysta that starts at Rs 18.09 lakh. The Toyota MPV is a step up over the likes of the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo but sits below the Kia Carnival.