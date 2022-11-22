Published On Nov 22, 2022 07:41 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The bookings will also commence from the same date with deliveries following suit

Innova Hycross has made its global debut, and it’ll make India-spec debut on November 25.

Unofficial bookings underway at dealerships; deliveries likely to start from next year.

It’s now a monocoque front-wheel-drive MPV rather than a rear-wheel-drive ladder frame like the Innova Crysta.

Offered with six- and seven-seater configurations.

Powered by a 2-litre petrol engine with the option of a strong-hybrid powertrain.

Features a 10-inch touchscreen system, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota is going to debut the Innova Hycross in India on November 25, and is likely to announce its prices on the same day. The official bookings will be open from the same date and deliveries are likely to commence at the start of 2023.

Toyota Innova Hycross is a completely new model, making its world premiere in Indonesia. It is underpinned by a monocoque chassis and is now a front-wheel-drive MPV. This is a major change from the Innova Crysta, which is a ladder-frame, rear-wheel-drive MPV. Just like the Crysta, it will be offered with six and seven-seater configurations.

Powering the Hycross are 186PS strong-hybrid and 174PS powertrains, both featuring a 2-litre petrol engine. The strong-hybrid powertrain gets an e-CVT, which is essentially a single-speed transmission. The fuel efficiency figures are yet to be revealed, but we’re expecting a claimed economy of around 20kmpl.

Toyota Innova Hycross has several premium features like a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, dual 10-inch rear entertainment screens, up to seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera. The new model also gets ADAS, featuring adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

The Innova Hycross is expected to be priced between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be on sale alongside the existing Innova Crysta.