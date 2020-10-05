Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Starts Reaching Dealerships, Not In India Though

Published On Oct 05, 2020 05:52 PM By Dhruv.A for Toyota Innova Crysta

The car in the picture is the Indonesia-spec Kijang Innova

The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta is likely to launch in India in early-2021.

It will be similar to the Indonesia-spec Kijang Innova in these pictures.

Expect a few equipment additions along with cosmetic upgrades.

No mechanical change forecasted with prices expected to increase marginally.

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been on sale largely unchanged since its 2016 launch but a facelift might soon be on its way for India. It will derive inspiration from the Indonesia-spec Kijang Innova which has started reaching dealerships in the home country.

Parked right beside the pre-facelift model, it’s clear that Toyota has taken the term ‘facelift’ quite literally. The biggest change here is to the grille which gapes, even more, gets single design black slats, a busy new pattern for the bumper, and vertical housing for the fog lamps. The higher trims could get multi-array LED headlamps like the Toyota Fortuner facelift. Expect chrome garnishings to suit Indian tastes. There are no tangible differences on the side and rear profile, save for the new alloy wheel design.

The interior reveals a largely unchanged dashboard layout but with a more advanced, bigger touchscreen with the probability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Toyota could also offer connected technology with the updated Innova Crysta here. The India-spec model could also get the new seat upholstery. The current example offers seven airbags, power-adjustable driver seat, and cruise control system.

Given that it’s a facelift, expect no change to the Innova Crysta’s powertrains. It will continue with a 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engine. Both of these are mated to a 5-speed manual and can be opted with a 6-speed automatic transmission as well. The potent 2.8-litre diesel unit that died due to the BS6 updates is unlikely to make a comeback.

The Innova Crysta (Rs 15.66 lakh to Rs 22.63 lakh) is currently untouched by any direct rivals. Its competition comes from the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo, MG Hector Plus and Kia Carnival. The Tata Gravitas will be another alternative when it’s launched in the coming weeks. Expect the facelifted Innova Crysta to reach a showroom near you in the early half of 2021.

