Toyota Fortuner Gets A New Interior Package From DC2

If you’ve wanted to experience a first-class airline seat in a Toyota, this is for you

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the top-selling full-size SUVs in the country. A premium offering, it comes with a 7-seater layout, plush upholstery, and plenty of comfort features. Its popularity has probably led to the design company DC2, formerly known as DC Design, creating many upgrade packages for its interior.

In a recent Facebook post, DC2 showcased its new cabin design idea for the Fortuner called DC First. It aims to offer a first-class cabin experience by eliminating the front passenger seat. The driver’s seat is almost cordoned off from the rest. This allows the powered middle seat to recline extensively with calf support and a footrest with storage under the storage. The section that cordons off the driver features a fold-out TV, a curved table-like structure with a fold-out table, and pop-out sections that act as a cup holder, an ashtray with a cigarette lighter, and a USB/AUX input. This curved section can also house a small tablet device while the main screen would be the fold-out TV.

The middle seat just behind the driver gets its own entertainment setup housed into the structure. It features a 10-inch screen at head-height and built-in cup holders with a USB/AUX port and a magazine holder below it. It retains the third-row seats as standard but reupholstered to match the rest of the DC2 interior package.

Other interior packages from DC2 for the Toyota Fortuner include the iLounge and the Club M Style, which also offer customers the option to upgrade the SUV’s cabin experience from premium to personalised luxury. These packages keep the front two seats and fit an entertainment unit in between the middle seats. The iLounge offers white upholstery while the Club M package comes with reddish-brown upholstery.

Prices for these DC2 interior packages are on an enquiry basis and vary depending on the specifications requested by the customer. The factory-spec Toyota Fortuner is priced from Rs 28.18 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh, available with BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

