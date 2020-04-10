DC2 To Bring Back The Ambassador? We Don’t Think They Should

Published On Apr 10, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv

The Ambassador was a household name and was big enough to meet the needs of the entire neighborhood. The new one’s got that but is not all that....

The Ambassador is back. Well, sort of. You see, DC2, formerly DC Design, has shared its take on what a modern day Ambassador could look like. The automotive design house put up pictures on their Facebook page and let’s just say, it's unlike anything we expected and goes by the name of ‘e-Amby’.

From the looks of it, it appears to be an electric vehicle with no visible tailpipe in sight. There is no clarity on the specs but some are calling it to be a four-motor vehicle, with independent electric motors driving each wheel whereas others are calling it a two-motor setup with one electric motor on each axle. DC2 however is yet to reveal the actual electric powertrain setup of the e-Amby.

What DC2 has revealed is that the e-Amby is ‘India’s own national car identity for politicos ,celebrities and the elite.’ However the crowd that once considered the Ambassador to be a status-symbol has moved onto bigger and better things.

And it’s not only its positioning that seems weirdly off with DC’2 creation. The design is a mix of the bulbous shape of the old Ambassador and sharp lines that don't work well together. The wheels again look a call out to the retro years but don’t compliment the design of the car. And then there is the case of all that chrome. To each his own, I guess.

The e-Amby is in a prototype stage but according to reports, DC2 is looking to make the finished product for interested parties. But, to be honest, we don’t expect it to be cheap.

Our opinions on the subject, as might be utterly clear by now, are that DC2’s take on a modern-day Ambassador is not as grand as the name of the original car, or the original car itself. However, we are interested in knowing what you think about the car so comment on our social media channels, or down below in the comments section.

PS: The rights for the ‘Ambassador’ name lie with the PSA Group, which was going to enter the Indian car market with its Citroen brand in 2020 itself but the ongoing pandemic has shifted those plans to early 2021. The PSA Group has no immediate plans of reviving the Ambassador name, but nothing is certain for the future.

