Top Six Awaited Cars In The Second Half Of 2021

Mahindra XUV700, new Skoda Rapid, and Skoda Kushaq are some of the most exciting upcoming products

The surging demand for SUVs means we will see several new offerings in the second half of the year. Mahindra, Volkswagen, Skoda, Hyundai, and Maruti are all set to launch some highly anticipated models. Here are the top six upcoming cars that will be out in the market soon:

Hyundai Alcazar

Launch Date June Engine Specs 2.0-litre petrol / 1.5-litre diesel Power 159PS / 115PS Torque 191Nm / 250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic

The Hyundai Alcazar was supposed to be launched in April but was delayed due to the pandemic. The Creta-based three-row SUV will likely undercut the prices of the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Plus, it will be loaded with premium features such as ventilated seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, and multiple airbags.

Skoda Kushaq

Launch Date June Engine Specs 1.0-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS / 150PS Torque 175Nm / 250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual and automatic / 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG

The Kushaq and Taigun share their underpinnings, engines, transmissions, and features. However, the Skoda SUV is set to drop in earlier, in June 2021, and primarily take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It features 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, ventilated front seats, six airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Second-gen Maruti Celerio

Launch Date ~ July Engine Specs ~ 1.0-litre petrol / 1.2-litre petrol Power 69PS / 83PS Torque 90Nm / 113NM Transmission 5-speed manual / 5-speed manual and AMT

The Maruti Celerio was launched in 2014 as a premium alternative to the Wagon R. However, it hasn’t received any major upgrade since then, while the third-generation Wagon R has become a more premium offering. The new Celerio is expected to launch by around July 2021 with new features as well as engine and transmission options.

Volkswagen Taigun

Launch Date August-September Engine Specs 1.0-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS / 150PS Torque 175Nm / 250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual and automatic / 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG

After a long time, we are going to see a brand new highly localised car from Volkswagen, that too in the compact SUV segment. Unofficial bookings for the Taigun are already underway with a launch slated by August-September. It will rival the best selling SUVs at the moment, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Mahindra XUV700

Launch Date August Engine Specs 2.0-litre turbo-petrol / 2.2-litre diesel Power ~ 190PS Torque ~ 400Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic; AWD* optional

*AWD: All wheel drive

In one of the biggest headlines of 2021 (until now), Mahindra confirmed it will debut the XUV700, which is essentially the spiritual successor of the ageing XUV500. The XUV700 will not only be more posh and powerful, but also safer and more spacious compared to the outgoing XUV500. It could offer driver assistance technology, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and AWD for both powertrains. The SUV will rival the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

New Skoda Sedan (Rapid Successor)

Launch Date ~ November 2021 Engine Specs 1.0-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS / 150PS Torque 175Nm / 250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual and automatic / 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG

Skoda has confirmed it’s bringing in a new sedan, which will be the Rapid’s successor. It will be bigger as well as more premium and powerful than the ageing Rapid. The Kushaq’s 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also expected to be on offer, which will make it the most powerful sedan in its segment.