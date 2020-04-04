Published On Apr 04, 2020 12:53 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Baleno

Top Selling 10 Cars Sold In March 2020: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Baleno & More

The last fiscal year was extremely harsh on the automotive industry and it only went downhill in the end thanks to the coronavirus scare and the nationwide lockdown. This situation came crashing down not only on the heads of carmakers planning to clear their unsold BS4 inventories but also those intending to get a hold on their monthly sales numbers. As we move on, we’ll see that the numbers this year have almost halved in comparison to the 2019. Take a look.

March 2019 Sales March 2020 Sales Maruti Dzire 19,935 Maruti Baleno 11,406 Maruti Baleno 17,264 Maruti Alto 10,829 Maruti Alto 16,826 Maruti WagonR 9,151 Maruti WagonR 16,152 Maruti Swift 8,575 Maruti Swift 14,218 Kia Seltos 7,466 Maruti Vitara Brezza 14,181 Hyundai Creta 6,706 Hyundai Elite i20 12,172 Hyundai Venue 6,127 Maruti Celerio 11,807 Maruti Eeco 5,966 Hyundai Creta 11,448 Maruti Vitara Brezza 5,513 Maruti Eeco 9,893 Maruti Dzire 5,476 Total 143,896 Total 77,215

Before delving deeper into the details, it is worth noting that just a couple of cars, that too barely, managed to cross the 10,000 unit threshold.

As usual, the top 10 list is a family affair for the Marutis that occupy seven of the spots.

The Baleno is a consistent performer, rising from second to top this year.

Budget offerings like the WagonR, Alto, Swift and Eeco have remained consistent sellers, hinting that most Indian buyers will opt for a tried and tested product from a traditional manufacturer than go for an offbeat offering with higher features and better looks.

The biggest loser here is the Dzire which has fallen to the bottom of the ladder, with its sales going almost a quarter of its former number.

The mid field this year is occupied by the Creta, Venue and the Seltos. Its worth noting that these offerings are more expensive than the Marutis, which makes their success an even bigger feat.

Kia’s Seltos might be placed fifth overall but its the top-selling SUV in the country.

As the numbers would suggest, the Hyundai Creta has remained a popular pick and buyers seem to have taken quite a liking to the striking new design.

