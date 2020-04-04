Top Selling 10 Cars Sold In March 2020: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Baleno & More
Published On Apr 04, 2020 12:53 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Baleno
The last fiscal year was extremely harsh on the automotive industry and it only went downhill in the end thanks to the coronavirus scare and the nationwide lockdown. This situation came crashing down not only on the heads of carmakers planning to clear their unsold BS4 inventories but also those intending to get a hold on their monthly sales numbers. As we move on, we’ll see that the numbers this year have almost halved in comparison to the 2019. Take a look.
|
March 2019
|
Sales
|
March 2020
|
Sales
|
Maruti Dzire
|
19,935
|
Maruti Baleno
|
11,406
|
Maruti Baleno
|
17,264
|
Maruti Alto
|
10,829
|
Maruti Alto
|
16,826
|
Maruti WagonR
|
9,151
|
Maruti WagonR
|
16,152
|
Maruti Swift
|
8,575
|
Maruti Swift
|
14,218
|
Kia Seltos
|
7,466
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
14,181
|
Hyundai Creta
|
6,706
|
Hyundai Elite i20
|
12,172
|
Hyundai Venue
|
6,127
|
Maruti Celerio
|
11,807
|
Maruti Eeco
|
5,966
|
Hyundai Creta
|
11,448
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
5,513
|
Maruti Eeco
|
9,893
|
Maruti Dzire
|
5,476
|
Total
|
143,896
|
Total
|
77,215
-
Before delving deeper into the details, it is worth noting that just a couple of cars, that too barely, managed to cross the 10,000 unit threshold.
-
As usual, the top 10 list is a family affair for the Marutis that occupy seven of the spots.
-
The Baleno is a consistent performer, rising from second to top this year.
-
Budget offerings like the WagonR, Alto, Swift and Eeco have remained consistent sellers, hinting that most Indian buyers will opt for a tried and tested product from a traditional manufacturer than go for an offbeat offering with higher features and better looks.
-
The biggest loser here is the Dzire which has fallen to the bottom of the ladder, with its sales going almost a quarter of its former number.
-
The mid field this year is occupied by the Creta, Venue and the Seltos. Its worth noting that these offerings are more expensive than the Marutis, which makes their success an even bigger feat.
-
Kia’s Seltos might be placed fifth overall but its the top-selling SUV in the country.
-
As the numbers would suggest, the Hyundai Creta has remained a popular pick and buyers seem to have taken quite a liking to the striking new design.
