Top Car News Of The Week: Renault Triber AMT, Nissan Kicks BS6, 2020 Hyundai Verna, Best Offers And Lockdown 4.0

Published On May 24, 2020 09:00 AM By Sonny

The past week saw new launches, price reveals and relaxations in lockdown rules

Renault Triber AMT Launched: The Renaut Triber sub-4m crossover MPV finally gets the option of an automatic transmission with its 1.0-litre petrol engine. The carmaker is offering it with three of the car’s four variants at a premium of Rs 40,000 over the manual transmission equivalent. Get all details here .

BS6 Nissan Kicks Prices Announced: Nissan launched the BS6 Kicks this past week with a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 156PS of power. How does the most powerful compact SUV fare against rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos when it comes to pricing? Find out here .

2020 Verna Variants Explained: The Hyundai Verna recently received a facelift along with new BS6 petrol and diesel engines. Now that the carmaker has announced the prices of all variants, explore which one offers the best value for your money here .

Best Offers For New Cars This May: With carmakers resuming operations and sales, especially online, a number of models are being offered with heavy discounts. You can check out the top 10 offers valid until the end of May here .

Driving In Lockdown 4.0: Updates and extensions for the nationwide lockdown seem more frequent than application updates for our smartphones. The newest regulations under Lockdown 4.0 offer further relaxations to permit more movement over the previous lockdown. Get the updated details here .

Read More on : Nissan Kicks on road price