Renault Triber AMT Launched At Rs 6.18 Lakh

New automatic option offered on three of the four variants

AMT option comes at a premium of Rs 40,000 over the corresponding manual variant.

Renault is offering EASY-R AMT with RXL, RXT and RXZ variants.

New AMT is paired to the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that was updated to meet BS6 norms in January.

The feature list remains unchanged for the AMT variants.

The Renault Triber crossover sub-4m MPV finally gets the option of an AMT (automated-manual transmission), nearly nine months after it was first introduced. The EASY R-AMT will be offered with three variants of the Triber for a premium of Rs 40,000 over the manual transmission option. The prices of the BS6 Renault Triber with the addition of the AMT option are as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) RXE Rs 4.99 lakh RXL Rs 5.78 lakh RXL EASY-R Rs 6.18 lakh RXT Rs 6.28 lakh RXT EASY-R Rs 6.68 lakh RXZ Rs 6.82 lakh RXZ EASY-R Rs 7.22 lakh

The Triber’s new AMT option is mated to the BS6 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to an output of 72PS and 96Nm. It was previously offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only while the AMT variant was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. The Renault sub-4m MPV comes with three rows of seats and offers a lot of flexibility in its seating configuration from a 2-seater cargo hauler to a 7-seater people mover.

There is no change to the features list of the EASY-R AMT variants. The Triber is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AC vents for the second and third row seats, an LED instrument cluster, and up to four airbags.

The Triber AMT would likely have launched sooner had it not been for the pandemic and the lockdown. This sub-4m MPV has no direct rivals as the Datsun GO+ is positioned as a slightly lower-budget option. The Triber’s pricing puts it in contention with hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, and Ford Figo while offering far more versatility in terms of boot space (when used as a 5-seater) and ground clearance.

