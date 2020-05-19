Lockdown 4.0: Red, Green & Orange Zone Driving Advisory

Published On May 19, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv.A

The fourth phase of lockdown will be effective till 31 May

As COVID-19 cases close in on one lakh, the government has now announced lockdown 4.0. The official advisory suggests some relaxations in comparison to the previous edition. Some activities which were earlier permitted in just green or orange zones are now allowed in red zones as well. Here’s what each zone signifies.

Green zone: Area that hasn’t registered a single COVID-19 case till now or no new one in the past 21 days.

Red Zone: Districts recognised as a hotspot for the virus spread.

Orange Zone: Districts defined as neither Red or Green.

Containment zone: An area with many positive cases and high risk of exposure.

Let’s take a look at the broader guidelines for travellers:

Domestic and international travel remain suspended except for medical or security services.

Inter-state travel by private vehicles or buses is possible only if the state governments permit.

Private car owners can travel only with a driver and two other passengers while motorcycles cannot ply with a pillion rider.

Those wanting to travel within the city limits may have to apply for a digital pass depending on the state they reside in. These guidelines are not applicable in case of a medical emergency.

Inter-state as well as intra-state travel through auto, taxi and cabs is allowed in all zones (Green, orange and red). Bear in mind that the MHA has given a free hand to the state governments to control these activities as they seem fit.

Travelling within or from containment zones is prohibited. Only essentials are being supplied within the same.

Public movement for non-essentials continues to be fixed between 7 AM and 7 PM.

CarDekho urges you to stay indoors and move out only for the essentials.

