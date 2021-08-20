Top 5 Things To Look Out For From The Upcoming Kia Seltos X-Line

Published On Aug 20, 2021 01:15 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The Seltos is about to complete two years in India soon and we believe Kia could use this occasion to launch the limited edition X-Line version of the SUV

Kia India recently put out a teaser image hinting at the introduction of the Seltos X-Line. This will be the second limited edition model for the SUV following last year’s Anniversary Edition. So, here are 5 things to look out for from the upcoming Seltos X-Line ahead of its impending Indian launch:

Design Similarities With The Seltos X-Line Concept

We got our first look at the Seltos X-Line at Auto Expo 2020. The limited edition model is nothing but a more rugged looking version of the standard Seltos. It featured tweaked front and rear bumpers and skid plates, gloss black body cladding, and dark treatment for the front grille, chrome surround and the chrome strip connecting the tail lamps.

It was also seen with blacked-out alloy wheels and the ‘Seltos’ lettering at the front and back along with X-Line badging all around. Kia had also added orange highlights at the front, rear, and on the hubcaps. We expect a majority of these design elements to be carried forward on the production-spec X-Line variants.

What’s Inside?

Kia Seltos interior

While Kia is yet to share details of the X-Line’s interior, we believe it could get a dark treatment as well. The Seltos X-Line is likely to be based on the higher-specced variants of the compact SUV and hence, it could get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a sunroof, wireless charging, and a heads-up display. Other expected features include a powered driver’s seat and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Safety kit could include up to six airbags, brake assist, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

The Driving Force

Kia Seltos turbo-petrol engine

The Seltos X-Line is expected to be offered with two engines: the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) from the Seltos. They are expected to get a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) and a 6-speed torque converter gearbox respectively. The limited edition Seltos is unlikely to be offered with the 6-speed manual transmission.

When’s Its Launch?

Kia could launch the Seltos X-Line around the time the SUV completes two years in India (August 22). This is because the carmaker had introduced the Seltos’ Anniversary Edition last year to mark its first year anniversary.

Price And Rivals

The X-Line variants will surely command a premium over the current pricing of the Seltos (Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh ex-showroom). Kia’s compact SUV rivals the likes of the Skoda Kushaq , Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, and the upcoming VW Taigun and MG Astor .

