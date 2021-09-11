Top 5 Things About The India-bound Ford Mustang Mach-e Electric SUV

Published On Sep 11, 2021 01:50 PM By Sonny for Ford Mustang Mach-E

The new-era of Ford vehicles is coming and this will be the EV to lead the way

When Ford had to make its foray into electric vehicles, it made the bold decision to start by electrifying its most iconic brand: the Mustang. Unveiled in 2019, the Mustang Mach-e will be one of the few globally popular Ford models you’ll be able to buy in India as soon as early 2022. Here are five important things you need to know about the Mach-e:

Distinctive muscle car styling

The Mach-e borrows a lot of design cues from the better known Mustang sports coupe which makes it instantly recognisable as a member of the pony family. It also sports the galloping horse badge on its faux grille. The coupe-like roofline is complemented by the blacked out roof and tapering window line are some of the slick details of this electric SUV while the bulging arches acknowledge its muscle car lineage. Around the back, it features an evolution of the tri-bar tail lamps that are synonymous with Mustangs.

Also read: Top 5 Electric Cars We Want In India

Over 480km of range and choice of electric powertrains

Ford offers the Mach-e with two battery sizes: 68kWh (Standard range) and 88kWh (extended range). American EVs are range tested by an agency called the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). The EPA estimated range for the standard Mach-e with the smaller battery and a single rear-wheel-drive motor is 370km which goes up to 483km with the larger battery. If you choose the eAWD variants with two electric motors, one on each axle, the range drops to 340km and 435km for the standard and extended range batteries respectively.

Sporty performance on offer

The Mach-e is not just a Mustang by name and design, it is a sporty electric SUV by nature. With the Standard range battery pack, its electric motor produces 270PS and 430Nm. The torque goes up to 580Nm with eAWD variants. If you were to choose the extended range battey pack, your Mustang Mach-e will pack the same torque but power output increases to 294PS for the RWD setup and 351Nm with eAWD.

Related: Audi e-Tron Vs Jaguar i-Pace Vs Mercedes Benz EQC: Electric SUVs Compared

There’s a hot-blooded GT variant

Just the way the Mustang GT is the enthusiast’s choice, Ford is offering a similarly performance-focussed variant for its electric SUV as well. Known as the Mach-e GT, it is only offered with the 88kWh battery pack and eAWD dual-motor setup. The performance figures stand at 487PS and 813Nm with a 0-96kmph time of 3.8 seconds. While it does claim an EPA-estimated range of 435km, expect a lot less if driven enthusiastically. The GT trim also gets distinctive styling elements with a blacked out grille panel, sportier front bumper, different alloy wheels, and GT badging on the tailgate.

Well-equipped interior

The cabin of the Mach-e is designed to be familiar and easy to get used to while also offering enough displays to fit in with the modern crowd. It debuted Ford’s 15.5-inch vertical central touchscreen unit with the tactile rotary dial integrated into the bottom row. The 10.2-inch digital driver’s display is quite sleek and minimalistic, offering all the required information without being distracting. It bears the Mustang badge on the steering wheel as well. Unlike the iconic sports car it borrows its name from, the Mach-e is a five-seater electric SUV which aims to offer enough space and comfort to be a practical family car. It also offers features like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, powered tailgate, and a host of advanced safety tech as well.

Also read: Ford’s New Electric Pickup Breaks Cover: 12 Key Points About The F-150 Lightning

While the Ford Mustang Mach-e is priced as a relatively attainable sporty electric SUV in the USA with prices starting from Rs 31.49 lakh (USD 42,895), it will likely be a lot pricier when it comes to India as a CBU import, probably around 70 lakh. The top-spec GT variant, which costs Rs 43.97 lakh (USD 59,900) in its home country, would probably still undercut the luxury electric SUVs in India. The Mustang Mach-e is expected to arrive here in early 2022.

Related: Ford Ceases Local Production In India, To Only Import CBUs