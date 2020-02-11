Top 10 Electric Cars From Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 11, 2020 08:22 AM By Dhruv

The gradual shift we are facing towards going fully electric in the future had a lot of carmakers displaying EVs at Auto Expo 2020

The ongoing Auto Expo 2020 has revealed everything it had in store and as we look back at the cars that were on display, we realise that a lot of the electric vehicles were close to production. And even the concepts looked like they would spawn off an electric vehicle someday. But if you can’t make it to the expo to catch a glimpse of these electric vehicles, we have you covered. Here’s a look at all the EVs from Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Sierra Concept

To revive a name like the Sierra has to be called a serious decision. After all, the name evokes nostalgia in so many people who got to experience the luxury that the Tata SUV had to offer in the 90s. To make it truly special, the Sierra Concept had alpine windows just like the original Sierra. The overall boxy design was also kept in place but modern design elements such as slim LED lights were also part of the package. The Sierra concept pulled in the numbers to the Tata stall, making it one of the most attractive exhibits at the expo.

Just in case you were wondering, it uses Tata’s latest ALFA-ARC platform for compact cars for its underpinning, so according to Tata, it shouldn’t be too hard to get it production-ready. The carmaker will evaluate customer repose to find out if turning the the Sierra Concept into a production SUV is commercially feasible for it.

Tata Altroz EV

We had already seen the Altroz EV in Geneva last year but the one showcased at Auto Expo 2020 was a production model. This is good news as when it is launched in India, it will be the second long-range EV offering from Tata. We expect the launch to happen sometime towards the end of 2020. Like the Nexon EV and its ICE counterpart, the Altroz EV looks nearly identical to the standard Altroz. It was finished in Tata’s signature EV colour, Teal Blue, which we first saw on the Nexon EV.

And for those of you wondering, its electric powertrain is based on that of the Nexon EV. So, you can expect an ARAI-claimed range of around 300km from this hatchback.

Maruti Futuro-e Concept

Maruti’s Futuro-e Concept at Auto Expo 2020 set pulses racing, not because of the fact that it was an electric, but because of its couple-like design. It looked radical and unlike anything that Maruti has shown us before. It was an electric concept but Maruti didn’t share any numbers. The Futuro-e is more of a design study for future utility vehicles from Maruti.

Maruti could choose to bring in an electric vehicle based on the Futuro-e Concept in a couple of years, and we would be just as surprised as you if it looked like the concept.

Renault K-ZE

For those of you looking for an electric car on a budget, the Renault pavilion has something in store. It’s got the K-ZE, that is the electric Kwid. This car is already on sale in China and looks a lot like the current Kwid on sale in India. Renault has plans to launch an EV in the Indian market by 2022 by leveraging its CMF-A/A+ platform that cars like the Kwid and the Triber are based on. The Kwid’s electric version was just a harbinger to showcase the company’s prowess in the entry-level EV space.

Renault Zoe EV

Another electric vehicle at the Renault pavilion was the Zoe EV. We got to see the Zoe EV at the 2018 Auto Expo too but the model showcased at Auto Expo 2020 featured various updates. And in the time since we first saw it, the hype around electric vehicles has built up quite a bit, so it was a good idea from Renault to bring it back. We won’t be surprised if it does come to India in the near future.

Mahindra e-KUV100

Another electric car we got to see at Auto Expo 2018 and again at Auto Expo 2020 was the e-KUV100 from Mahindra. It was supposed to be launched after the last expo but challenging market conditions resulted in Mahindra launching it at this expo. It is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (commercial) ex-showroom New Delhi.

Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The XUV300 Electric was announced when the regular XUV300 was launched in India in early 2019. And now at the expo, we finally get to see it. The vehicle shown at the expo is not an outright concept and it is not the production vehicle as well. What it is instead is a pre-production vehicle that looks similar to the regular XUV300 that’s on sale with minor differences. We expect Mahindra to launch this car sometime in 2021.

Mahindra Funster Electric Concept

Mahindra showcased the Funster Electric Concept at Auto Expo 2020 which, to be honest, is one of the most radical things we’ve seen from Mahindra yet. How? Well, to begin things, it is a roadster with a really funky looking rear. Next is the performance. Mahindra claims the Funster can go from 0-100kmph in just 5 seconds.

GWM R1

Great Wall Motors (GWM) came to the expo looking to impress Indian car buyers with its huge portfolio. It managed to do that but the one thing that stuck out from the group was their small electric hatchback, the R1. Despite being a small car, the R1 has a range of up to 350km. It even features a cute design that will surely make it stand out on the roads.

Haima Bird Electric EV1

Another Chinese carmaker present at the expo was Haima, which partnered with the Bird group, to showcase the Bird Electric EV1. It is a small electric vehicle that the brand wants to bring to India at less than Rs 10 lakh! It’s a small hatchback and will compete with the e-KUV100 if and when it gets launched in India.

