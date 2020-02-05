Renault Showcases The Zoe EV At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 09:09 AM By Dhruv for Renault Zoe

The Zoe EV is a small electric that offers big promise for the Indian market. Here’s what you need to know about it

The Zoe EV has a range of up to 400 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Its higher-spec electric motor makes 135PS/245Nm.

Fast charging can top up the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 1 hour 10 minutes.

Infotainment system consists of a 9.3-inch touchscreen.

Four airbags offered on the top-spec variant.

Converting from UK price, the top-spec variants costs around Rs 27 lakh.

French carmaker Renault had showcased the Zoe EV back at the 2018 Auto Expo, so why are we seeing it again? Well, because it has undergone updates and now has a lot more to offer. And back in 2018, we were just wondering what an electric future would be like whereas now in 2020, EVs have started to make an appearance on showrooms floors.

The Zoe EV for that matter in its top-spec variant can do 380km to 400km on a single charge from a 52KWh battery pack. That is according to the WLTP cycle. The motor on the top-spec variant of the ZS EV offers 134PS of max power on tap whereas peak torque is rated at 245Nm. These kinds of numbers are more than enough for everyday use in Indian conditions.

Charging times for the Zoe EV differ based on the type of charger being used. If you are topping up the batteries using a 7.4kW wall-box charger suitable for home use, it will take 9-10 hours to charge from 0 to 100 per cent. However, if you use a 50kW DC charger, you can achieve a 0 to 80 per cent charge in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Being an electric, the Zoe EV offers the latest in terms of tech too. Things like cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, automated high beam, auto climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 9.3-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless charging up the comfort quotient.

Safety is taken care of by four airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and hill start assist. Renault even offers ISOFIX mounts to tether a child seat.

Converting from UK price, the top-spec model of the Zoe EV that we have discussed here costs around Rs 27 lakh. That is after the Rs 3.30 lakh exemption on electric cars in the UK. So bringing it to India, especially as a CBU could be an expensive affair. However, if it does come to India, it will take on the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV to an extent.