Published On Jan 06, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny

It was a very good month for many Maruti Suzuki models and the Tata Nexon

The monthly automotive sales for December 2021 grew marginally over the previous month, but still fared worse than the year before. Amongst the largest carmakers, Hyundai seems to have lost the most ground while Tata has made the biggest gains. In terms of volume, Maruti experienced a month-on-month growth of 12 percent with an extra 13,294 units sold.

We can see exactly which cars were the most popular in the final month of 2021 with the top 10 highest sellers listed below:

Rank Model December 2021 December 2020 November 2021 1 Maruti Wagon R 19,728 17,684 16,853 2 Maruti Swift 15,661 18,131 14,568 3 Maruti Baleno 14,458 18,030 9,931 4 Tata Nexon 12,899 6,835 9,831 5 Maruti Ertiga 11,840 9,177 8,752 6 Maruti Alto 11,170 18,140 13,812 7 Maruti Dzire 10,633 13,868 8,196 8 Hyundai Venue 10,360 12,313 7,932 9 Maruti Vitara Brezza 9,531 12,251 10,760 10 Maruti Eeco 9,165 11,215 9,571

Key Takeaways

Maruti came back strong in the final month of 2021, accounting for eight of the top ten sellers. Nearly all models improved their figures over the previous month while performing worse than the year before.

The Wagon R continues to be the top selling car in the country followed by the Swift. The Baleno moved back up the order to be the third highest-selling car in December 2021.

Tata witnessed a significant increase in the sale and popularity of the Nexon sub-4m SUV which was the best-selling SUV and the fourth best-selling model of the month. Its figures nearly doubled compared to the previous year.

The only other brand to make it into the top 10 was Hyundai with the Venue sub-4m SUV. It’s month-on-month figures improved notably with 10,360 units. It sold over 800 units more than the Maruti Vitara Brezza which was the next best-selling car of the month.

And for the first time in a while, there was no compact SUV among the ten highest selling models.