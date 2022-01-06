Top 10 Best-selling Cars Of December 2021
It was a very good month for many Maruti Suzuki models and the Tata Nexon
The monthly automotive sales for December 2021 grew marginally over the previous month, but still fared worse than the year before. Amongst the largest carmakers, Hyundai seems to have lost the most ground while Tata has made the biggest gains. In terms of volume, Maruti experienced a month-on-month growth of 12 percent with an extra 13,294 units sold.
We can see exactly which cars were the most popular in the final month of 2021 with the top 10 highest sellers listed below:
|
Rank
|
Model
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
November 2021
|
1
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
19,728
|
17,684
|
16,853
|
2
|
Maruti Swift
|
15,661
|
18,131
|
14,568
|
3
|
Maruti Baleno
|
14,458
|
18,030
|
9,931
|
4
|
Tata Nexon
|
12,899
|
6,835
|
9,831
|
5
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
11,840
|
9,177
|
8,752
|
6
|
Maruti Alto
|
11,170
|
18,140
|
13,812
|
7
|
Maruti Dzire
|
10,633
|
13,868
|
8,196
|
8
|
Hyundai Venue
|
10,360
|
12,313
|
7,932
|
9
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
9,531
|
12,251
|
10,760
|
10
|
Maruti Eeco
|
9,165
|
11,215
|
9,571
Key Takeaways
-
Maruti came back strong in the final month of 2021, accounting for eight of the top ten sellers. Nearly all models improved their figures over the previous month while performing worse than the year before.
-
The Wagon R continues to be the top selling car in the country followed by the Swift. The Baleno moved back up the order to be the third highest-selling car in December 2021.
-
Tata witnessed a significant increase in the sale and popularity of the Nexon sub-4m SUV which was the best-selling SUV and the fourth best-selling model of the month. Its figures nearly doubled compared to the previous year.
-
The only other brand to make it into the top 10 was Hyundai with the Venue sub-4m SUV. It’s month-on-month figures improved notably with 10,360 units. It sold over 800 units more than the Maruti Vitara Brezza which was the next best-selling car of the month.
-
And for the first time in a while, there was no compact SUV among the ten highest selling models.
