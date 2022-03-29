This Will Be Toyota’s MPV To Take On The Kia Carens In 2023

Published On Mar 29, 2022 06:10 PM By Rohit

It will sit below the Innova Crysta in Toyota’s India lineup and could be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Toyota had confirmed its plans of introducing a C-segment MPV back in 2019.

Will be shared with Suzuki as well.

Dimension-wise will be similar to the Kia Carens.

To feature a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

To arrive in India sometime in 2023.

To rival the likes of the Kia Carens and Maruti Ertiga-XL6 duo.

It was back in 2019 when Toyota had divulged that it is working on a new C-segment MPV for India. Fast forward by three years, and the model has made its first appearance on our roads.

This new MPV will be positioned below the Innova Crysta in its India lineup and will also be shared with Maruti Suzuki under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. Back in 2020, Toyota had told us in response to a query about the Corolla's replacement, “We have been watching the market response and we witness that customer preference is evolving in the C segment from Sedan to MPV body type. Considering such evolving market needs, we will decide on our further course of action.”

So, dimension wise, it should be similar to the latest Kia MPV, the Carens. Our sources suggest that it will be designed and developed by Toyota and will be produced in its plant in Bengaluru for both Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. We can also report with affirmity that the new Toyota MPV will feature a petrol powertrain with a strong hybrid option on the cards too. The carmaker recently confirmed its plans to launch more affordable strong hybrid models in India.

This new C-segment MPV from Toyota will be launched in 2023. It could be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Toyota-Suzuki MPVs will primarily take on the Kia Carens, which has been an instant hit.

