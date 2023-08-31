Modified On Aug 31, 2023 07:56 AM By Tarun for Honda Elevate

This month we will see three much awaited important launches, from the house of Tata and Honda

The month of September is buzzing with important and exciting cars. Carmakers like Tata, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, and Aston Martin, are getting ready for their launches. So, here are the details you need to know about these six cars:

Honda Elevate

Launch Date - September 4

Expected Prices - Rs 11 Lakh Onwards

The Honda Elevate is all set to drop in on September 4, as the eight compact SUV. It will take on the bigwigs like Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Powering the Elevate is the City’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, which is tuned to develop 121PS and 145Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by 6-speed manual and CVT options. However, the sedan’s petrol-hybrid engine won’t make it to the Elevate. Instead, it’s getting an EV version by 2026.

It features an electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, up to six airbags, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Tata Nexon Facelift

Launch Date - September 14

Expected Prices - Rs 8 Lakh Onwards

Tata is launching the much-awaited Nexon facelift on September 14. The subcompact SUV has received several updates over the past years, but this is a major facelift after three years.

The Nexon will get a fresh styling with several elements inspired by the Harrier EV and Curvv. Interior will also be revamped with the new 2-spoke steering wheel, a fresh interior theme, and new seat upholstery.

In terms of features, it should gain the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

While the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be retained, the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will be replaced by a new 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit. The new engine is tuned to develop 125PS and 225Nm, making it 5PS and 55Nm more powerful. A 7-speed dual clutch automatic is expected to be available along with the existing 6-speed manual option.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Launch Date - September 14 (expected)

Expected Price - Rs 15 Lakh Onwards

The Nexon EV facelift is also expected to go on sale alongside its ICE counterpart. Just like the outgoing version, the visual changes will be similar to the facelifted Nexon, along with some EV-exclusive elements.

The interior is also expected to receive the same set of changes, again with specific visual details limited to the EV. While the Nexon EV Max already gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, one can expect the a new digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

There are no details known if there will be any change to the powertrain of the Nexon EV. However, Tata might tweak the performance figures or the range of the Prime as well as the Max, as a part of new update.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Launch Date - September 15

Expected Price - Rs 1 crore

Mercedes-Benz is on its way to launch its second electric SUV in India after the EQB. The EQE is essentially a electric version of the GLE but with a completely different styling.

The EQE sports the modern design language that you see with all the latest electric Mercedes. The cabin oozes of luxury and technology, thanks to the 56-inch MBUX-powered Hyperscreen, which houses three displays.

Globally, Mercedes offers the EQE SUV in three variants with the choice of rear and all-wheel drivetrains. We’re expecting it to get the AWD variants, which get the option of 89kWh and 90.6kWh battery packs. The smaller pack claims a range of up to 407 kms, while the bigger unit should deliver up to 433 kilometres.

The EQE is expected to be priced from around Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom), rivaling the likes of BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Launch Date - September 4

Expected Price - Rs 60 lakh

Volvo C40 Recharge is the coupe version of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV and is set to launch on September 4. With an expected price of Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom), it will go against the BMW i4, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Kia EV6.

The C40 Recharge looks identical to the XC40 Recharge, save for the coupe-styled roof and tweaked rear design. The cabin looks very premium and classy with the vertical portrait-styled 9-inch touchscreen system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

Volvo is well known for its advanced safety kit which includes ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and multiple airbags.

The C40 Recharge uses a 78kWh battery pack, which claims a range of up to 530 kilometres. It can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 27 minutes through a fast charger.

Aston Martin DB12

Launch Date - September 29

Price - Rs 4.80 Crore

The radical successor to the iconic DB11, is arriving on the Indian shores on September 29. The DB12 is a completely new sports car, but Aston Martin calls it a ‘Super Tourer’. It’s going to set you back for Rs 4.8 crore (ex-showroom), without any customizations or add-ons.

It misses out on a V12, but instead gets a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 4-litre Twin-Turbo V8 engine, which pumps out 680PS and 800Nm. The DB12 can achieve 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 325kmph.

The suspension setup has also been tweaked to offer a more engaging experience without compromising on comfort levels. It will be a competitor to the likes of Ferrari Roma and Mclaren GT.

Jeep has sent out an invitation for September 14, which we believe could be for new editions for variant additions. Stay tuned to Cardekho for more updates on the upcoming Jeep products and prices of other cars.