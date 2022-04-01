The Nissan Magnite Has Generated 1 lakh Plus Bookings

Published On Apr 01, 2022 04:52 PM By CarDekho for Nissan Magnite

Nissan records sales of 37678 units domestically, inducing a 100 percent YOY growth for FY2021.

Nissan’s sub-compact SUV, the Magnite clocks cumulative bookings of over 1 lakh. This high demand has led to a 100 percent YOY growth in the domestic wholesale market and a 20 percent YOY increase in exports, with 37678 and 38988 units sold in FY21 respectively. The sub-4m SUV recently crossed the 50,000th unit production mark from its manufacturing plant in Chennai.

Here’s the press release:

Nissan wholesales 37,678 in the 2021 Financial Year with growth of 100%

Nissan India achieves 100 % y-o-y growth with 37678 units in Domestic wholesale for FY21

Nissan India achieves 20% y-o-y growth with 38988 units in Exports for FY21

Nissan Magnite achieves cumulative bookings of over 1 lakh units

Nissan Magnite wins over 10 automotive awards

New Delhi (April 1, 2022) –Nissan India, on the strong performance of Nissan Magnite, announces Domestic wholesale growth of 100 % with 37,678 units for FY21 and March’22 wholesale of 3007 units. Exports growth was 20% with 4976 units for FY21, and March’22 wholesale exports achieved 38988 units for Nissan and Datsun vehicles.

Since launch, the Nissan Magnite ‘Make in India, Made for the world’ SUV, has generated One Lakh plus customer bookings in Domestic and Export markets. The model passed the 50,000 unit production milestone in March 2022, despite the headwind challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Nissan Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. Following its successful introduction in India, South Africa and Indonesia last year, the award-winning SUV is now also available to customers in Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania; and Malawi.

Commenting on Nissan India’s wholesale performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd said, “, “FY21 for Nissan India has been a year of turnaround with volume growth of 100 % in Domestic in an industry growth of 13%, despite the headwind challenges of Covid-19 and Semiconductor related supply shortages. The game changer was the Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Nissan Magnite as part of Global Nissan NEXT transformation, winning the customer’s trust generating one lakh plus customer bookings on its compelling combination of aspirational value with distinctive design, high 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP & lowest cost of ownership. Our continued endeavor to deliver value to the new-age customer on innovations of Digital eco-system, Asset-lite showroom and workshops makes the Nissan Magnite as the most successful & awarded Nissan product in the Indian market.”

Also Read: Nissan Rolls Out 50,000th Unit Of The Magnite

In the Domestic market Nissan Magnite has achieved more than 100,000 bookings with 32% of bookings being generated through the Digital eco-system. Starting with engaging exploration on the digital platform Shop@home to enhance customers’ car buying experience enabled through virtual showroom and virtual test drive, the platform conveniently provides options to personalize the car, evaluate exchange value of existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car. Nissan India also launched a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers.

Nissan India offers a subscription plan for the new-age customers that enables owning a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost. The entire range of Nissan and Datsun products are also available at Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country to Defence personnel to avail of CSD-approved special prices and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

Nissan Magnite scored a 4-star safety rating in the adult occupant protection category by Global NCAP in February 2022, winning the customer’s trust of a versatile build SUV with range of safety features for any setting providing safety through a variety of driving conditions, navigating city traffic to winding hilly slopes. The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost.

Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process. Nissan India also provides 24*7 roadside assistance to the customers in need within 90 minutes in city limits, the service is available in over 1500+ cities. Keeping the health and safety of its customers in mind, Nissan launched the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigates the risk of infection and minimizes disruptions in the schedule of customers.

Read More on : Nissan Magnite Automatic